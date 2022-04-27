OTTUMWA — Erin Naylor is admittedly excited, sprinkled with a tinge of nerves.
Two years of work to re-imagine the Iowa Heartland History Connection is finally upon the museum director.
The IHHC, four months after having a "soft opening," is ready to open its doors for good Saturday at 700 Farm Credit Drive. It took a lot of work to get to this point, some of it predating Naylor's arrival. However, she has seen first-hand the transformation.
"When they moved in, the space that is now the museum exhibits was bare. It was completely wide open," Naylor said. "So there was kind of a build-it-from-the-ground-up kind of thing.
"But I think the most significant thing is what happened behind the scenes," she said. "We truly could not have done it without our volunteers. They were pivotal in making this whole thing function. The volunteer work still blows my mind."
Naylor was understandably coy about the specific exhibits the IHHC has, but there are a dozen of them, including one on loan from a different museum.
"I think people are going to get a kind of broader history of southeast Iowa, in addition to the exhibits kind of centered around specific topics," she said. "And I am confident there is going to be something to interest everybody."
One of the key features to the IHHC is the children's area, where there are children's books, and is geared toward the historical side of the state, as well as STEM learning tools. There also is a magnetic wall.
"We really want to kind of follow the Iowa core educational standards and emphasize STEM learning while teaching about Iowa and its history," Naylor said. "We also have kind of a work station, and coloring pages available.
"In the future, we're going to have building activities, so different hands-on things that kids can relate to what they're seeing in the exhibits, and put that into practice."
There are still a few exhibits from the IHHC's soft opening in December, but Naylor said that "went better than expected, even though we wanted to approach it with no expectations."
"What I gather is that everybody's generally excited. I think they're excited to see how things are going to change from the old museum, but a lot of people I talked to weren't even familiar with the old museum," she said. "So this is kind of a brand new thing for a lot of people in the community. Of course, we have lost of ideas for future exhibits, lecture series, musical programs, just a lot of fun ideas."
Indeed, Naylor is hoping to have rotating exhibits three times a year so people "see something new every single time."
"Just like the soft opening in December, people are coming back in April and seeing brand new stuff," she said. "We'll have select exhibits rotating through, so it won't be a complete overhaul, but there will be something new every time."
While most exhibits are new, the bar will be significantly raised in September, when the IHHC receives a traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian entitled "The Way We Worked," which looks back at 150 years of how employment has changed. That exhibit will run from September through December.
"That is going to be something much bigger and broader, something anybody can relate to," she said.
The traveling exhibits are going to be part of the business model for IHHC moving forward. In additional the local collection of artifacts and exhibits, Naylor is aiming for a wide appeal.
"For the soft opening, we kind of just wanted to do a teaser to get people excited about the exhibits," she said. "Now, all of the galleries are full. This is what people should expect from now on."