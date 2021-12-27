OTTUMWA — A western Iowa credit union will merge into Community 1st Credit Union next year, officials said Monday.
Members of HomeTown Credit Union will merge with Community 1st Credit Union on March 7, 2022. The bank has just one location in Shenandoah and about 800 members. It was founded in 1978.
Greg Hanshaw, President and CEO of Community 1st, commented, “This is an exciting opportunity to partner with HomeTown CU and its membership in Western Iowa. I firmly believe HomeTown CU and C1st are a great fit and that this will be a very rewarding partnership for all involved. Together, we will be even better.”
The new combined organization will have over 65,000 members with nearly $1 billion in assets.
The move will increase Community 1st to 21 branches throughout southern Iowa, and continues a westward move across Iowa.
In October, a merger of Nishna Valley Credit Union into Community 1st Credit Union was completed. That merger affected locations in Creston and Atlantic and added about 4,900 members. Another expansion west was completed this year when Community 1st opened a branch in Osceola in July.
Community 1st Credit Union is headquartered in Ottumwa.