America’s SBDC Iowa (SBDC) is pleased to announce that Ottuwma-based Malwood USA as the winner of the organization’s statewide January Small Business of the Month Award.
Rep. Cherielynn Westrich, owner of Malwood USA, has an eclectic past in the automotive industry. She is most well known as a Car Builder on the reality TV show, "Overhaulin’", but she’s appeared as a car builder and fabricator on multiple other reality shows. She’s also worked in some of the top garages in the Los Angelos area, and previously owned her own garage in California.
Westrich originally got the idea for Malwood USA’s primary product, the Hydraulic Clutch Pedal Kit, while she was attending a trade show in Australia. The product was previously only being manufactured and sold in Australia, but Westrich received permission from the producer, Mal Wood, to modify and sell the product in the United States.
Malwood USA sources all of their components from local manufacturers and performs light assembly to create the hydraulic clutch system.
“Working with SBDC has been a life-changing experience. I've worked with experts in bookkeeping services to streamline my operations. My international shipping and importing products has become a much easier process," Westrich said in a press release. "I've gotten great advice from the experts working with SBDC. Kelly Prickett has been instrumental in giving me guidance in marketing and communications. Kelly has advised me and helped facilitate relationships between myself and experts to help with all the aspects of my business."
In addition to running Malwood USA, Cherielynn also speaks at schools in her area on how she turned her passion into a profession and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs.
You can learn more about Malwood USA by visiting https://www.malwoodusa.com/about/