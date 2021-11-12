Cherielynn Westrich, a Republican who represents Wapello County in the Iowa statehouse, announced she will run for a newly created state senate seat.
Westrich said she will run in the newly created District 13, which encompasses all of Wapello, Monroe and Davis counties, and all of Appanoose County except for three western townships.
Westrich is a first-term congresswoman representing House District 81. The senate district has no incumbent.
"I live and work here in District 13," she said in a press release. "You are my friends and neighbors and will work tirelessly to ensure good government that serves all our families."
Westrich started her own small business that manufactures hydraulic clutch pedals. She is currently vice chair of public safety at the capitol, and also serves on other various committees.
"It has been a rewarding experience serving and working for the people of my district as a representative and I look forward to continuing my work in the Iowa House as I get to know the people of my new Senate District," she said. "I’m excited to take on this challenge and to represent even more of the great people of Southeast Iowa."
"This is one of the most challenging times our state and our nation will face and I look forward to taking on the challenge and keeping Iowa first in the nation. I am looking forward to meeting with new citizens as well as those I currently represent and earning their vote to continue my work on their behalf."