Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Windy. Snow flurries and a few snow showers throughout the day. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.