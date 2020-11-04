OTTUMWA — Democrat Mary Gaskill lost her re-election bid, as Republicans added to their state house majority Wednesday.
Republican Cherielynn Westrich defeated Gaskill in the State House District 81 race Tuesday, according to unofficial returns. Westrich recorded 6,672 votes, more than Gaskill’s 5,888 votes.
House Republicans flipped seven Democrat-held seats on Tuesday.
Republican Ken Rozenboom held onto his seat in the Iowa Senate against a Democratic challenger.
With all precincts reporting, Rozenboom tallied nearly 22,000 votes toward his re-election to Iowa Senate District 40.
He ended the night with an unofficial tally of 21,977 votes. His Democratic challenger Lance Roorda received 8,741.
Amy Sinclair was re-elected to Iowa Senate District 14. A Republican, she was unopposed and received 24,288 votes.
Republican Dustin Hite was unopposed and re-elected to State House District 79. He recorded 13,390 votes.
Holy Brink, another unopposed Republican, was re-elected to State House District 80. She recorded 12,106 votes.