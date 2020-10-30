OTTUMWA — There's already record early voting for the 2020 election, but the polls will still open Tuesday for those voting on Election Day. Here's where and when to vote in Wapello County, as well as what is on the ballot.
When can I vote?
There's still a chance to vote early, in-person. The Wapello County Auditor's Office is open Saturday, Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for absentee voting. The office will also allow in-person voting on Monday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Have an absentee ballot you still need to mail? These ballots must be postmarked by midnight Nov. 2, and received by Nov. 9, to be counted. Absentee ballots can also be handed into the auditor's office before polls close on Election Day to be counted.
Where can I vote?
If you're voting in person on Election Day, here are the polling sites around Wapello County. If you're not sure which precinct you're in, go to wapellocountyelections.org or voterready.iowa.gov for links to find your polling place. Or you can call the Wapello County Auditor's Office at 641-683-0020.
Adams Township — Blakesburg City Hall, 101 State St., Blakesburg.
Agency Township — Agency Community Center, 102 W. Main St., Agency.
Cass Township — Chillicothe City Hall, 201 Main St., Chillicothe.
Center Township — Bridge View Center, 102 Church St., Ottumwa.
Columbia Township — Eddyville Public Library, 202 Second St., Eddyville.
Competine Township — Highland Center Township Hall, 9906 Highland Center Road, Ottumwa.
Dahlonega Township — IHCC-Advanced Technology Center entrance 1, 525 Grandview Ave., Ottumwa.
Green Township — Zion Community Church, 15714 Copperhead Road, Ottumwa.
Highland Township — Highland Center Township Hall, 9906 Highland Center Road, Ottumwa.
Keokuk Township — Hickory Grave Community Church, 3929 US Highway 63, Ottumwa.
Ottumwa City 1 — Penn Ave. Free Methodist Church, 820 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Ottumwa.
Ottumwa City 2 — North Court Baptist Church, 1411 N. Court St., Ottumwa.
Ottumwa City 3 — Great Prairie AEA, 2814 N. Court Road, Ottumwa.
Ottumwa City 4 — American Legion, 550 W. Main St., Ottumwa.
Ottumwa City 5 — Wapello County Courthouse, 101 W. 4th St., Ottumwa.
Ottumwa City 6 — UAW Local 74, 205 N. James St., Ottumwa.
Ottumwa City 7 — Davis Street Christian Church, 202 S. Davis St., Ottumwa.
Ottumwa City 8 — Wapello County Rural Fire Department, 714 W. Mary St., Ottumwa.
Ottumwa City 9 — Bible Baptist Church, 944 W. Williams St., Ottumwa.
Ottumwa City 10 — Life Church, 1957 Albia Road, Ottumwa.
Pleasant Township — Agency Community Center, 102 W. Main St., Agency.
Polk Township — Blakesburg City Hall, 101 State St., Blakesburg.
Richland Township — Kirkville City Hall, 101 W. Main St., Kirkville.
Washington Township — Eldon Library Hall, 608 W. Elm St., Eldon.
What am I voting for?
It's a presidential year, but that's not all there is to vote for. The ballot features other federal races, like one of Iowa's two U.S. Senate seats and the southeast Iowa seat for the U.S. House. There's also state races, and local ones, too. And don't forget to flip your ballots over as there are judicial retentions and other races there, too.
Here's a rundown of what races are on everyone's ballot, with candidates listed in the order they'll appear:
(Races are a vote for one unless noted.)
U.S. President and Vice President — Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris (Democrat); Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence (Republican incumbents); Roque Rocky De La Fuente and Darcy G. Richardson (Alliance Party); Don Blankenship and William Alan Mohr (Constitution Party of Iowa); Rickie Sue King and Dayne R. Chandler (Genealogy Know Your Family History); Howie Hawkins and Angela Nicole Walker (Green Party); Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Cohen (Libertarian); Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard (no party); and Kanye West and Michelle Tidball (no party).
U.S. Senator — Theresa Greenfield (Democrat); Joni Ernst (Republican incumbent); Rick Stewart (Libertarian); and Suzanne Herzog (no party).
U.S. Representative District 2 — Rita R. Hart (Democrat); Mariannette Miller-Meeks (Republican).
Wapello County Supervisor — R. Brian Morgan (Democrat incumbent), unopposed.
Wapello County Auditor — Kelly Spurgeon (Democrat incumbent), unopposed.
Wapello County Sheriff — Donald L. Phillips (Democrat incumbent) and Kelly Feikert (Republican).
Wapello Soil and Water Commissioners (vote for three) — Terry Willhoit, Don Swanson and Neal McMullin.
Agricultural Extension Council (vote for five) — Rick L. Woten, Stephanie Ellis, Clint Witt and Allison Angle.
Here's a rundown of races that will be on some ballots, depending on if the voter is represented by the seat:
State Senator District 40 — Lance Roorda (Democrat) and Ken Rozenboom (Republican incumbent).
State House District 80 — Holly Brink (Republican incumbent), unopposed.
State House District 81 — Mary Gaskill (Democrat incumbent) and Cherielynn Westrich (Republican).
On the back of the ballot will be the following judicial retention votes (vote yes on judges you think should be retained, or no on judges you think shouldn't be retained):
Supreme Court Judges — Edward Mansfield, Christopher McDonald, Thomas Waterman and Susan Kay Christiensen.
Court of Appeals Judges — David May, Julie A. Schumacher, Sharon Soorholtz Greer and Thomas N. Bower.
District 8A Judge — Gregory G. Milani.
District 8A Associate Judge — Rose Ann Mefford.
There are elections for a township trustee seat in Adams, Polk, Agency, Pleasant, Cass, Center, Columbia, Competine, Dahlonega, Green, Highland, Keokuk, Richmond and Washington. In Dahlonega there are elections for a township clerk to fill a vacancy and two other township trustee seats, each filling a vacancy.
And lastly, there's a public measure on the ballot asking voters whether there should be a convention to revise the constitution or propose an amendment. This appears on ballots once every decade, in accordance with the Iowa Constitution.
Results
The Ottumwa Courier will be reporting results as they are reported by county auditor's across the coverage area on Tuesday night. See www.ottumwacourier.com for the latest information on all the races, as well as races in other counties in the Courier's coverage area.