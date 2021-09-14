OTTUMWA — Ron White is back to full-length comedy shows, and he’s making a stop in Ottumwa Sunday.
But it was a long road back for him after COVID-19 shut the world down. “After about 15 months of doing absolutely nothing, I had no chops at all. I couldn’t remember my show or how to be on stage, and it was really devastating,” he said.
To work back to form, the comedian known as Tater Salad went back to the beginning. He went to Florida, which is where his mom lives “and the only place that was open,” he said, to work 25-minute walk-on shows in comedy clubs. “I built up until I could do about 45 minutes with power, and started doing headline shows in comedy clubs,” White added, which is something he hadn’t done in more than 20 years.
“I did that until I was ready for bigger dates and longer sets,” he said, and has since done full-length shows, including dates in Las Vegas. “It’s all back up and running.
“All the things I was really good at, pacing and such, I took for granted because I just did it every day. I did it so much I didn’t know you had to practice. But I did the work,” he said. “For the first time, I gave myself credit for how good I was.”
The comedian also touched on his trademark pieces. The Tater Salad nickname came shortly after he joined the Navy at age 18. His small-town Texas accent was thick and easy to make fun of, White said. “I called potato salad tater salad, which caught on and what they started calling me,” he said of his fellow Navy members. During an arrest later in his life, the police asked if he had any aliases. He told them, “They call me Tater Salad,” and now the name is an official alias of the comedian.
He also spoke about one of his catchphrases and title of one of his standup specials, "You Can't Fix Stupid." When asked if he's found a cure for stupid yet, he chuckled and said, "Absolutely not. There's nothing you can do. If you're stupid today, you can guarantee you'll be stupid tomorrow."
White's stage props of a cigar and tequila have evolved over time as well. When he started out, it was a beer and a cigarette. Eventually, he shifted to the cigar and whiskey, and for about eight years now has changed over to tequila.
He said that change was at the recommendation of his doctor. “Scotch will beat you up on the inside,” White said. “[Tequila] is just better for you than scotch is. If you’re going to drink, drink tequila,” he said was the advice from his doctor, saying even with the scotch it was always top-shelf with no mixers. But really, it’s more about what they provide to the atmosphere of the show.
“They’re signs of alcoholism and bad behavior,” he quipped.
“I guess it’s just a reason to not be talking. It’s a great pause to take a drag off a cigar or a drink,” White said. “There’s nothing better for great comedy than a great pause or misdirection.”
He also said early in his career, he was never quite sure what to do with his hands, and those props solved the problem.
White got his big break in comedy when he was invited to do the Blue Collar Comedy Tour in the late 1990s and was surprised by its success. “We were all very, very surprised,” he said. “I had been doing standup for 15 years when that started.”
In fact, he was the opening act for Jeff Foxworthy at that time. “Kings of Comedy was huge, so Jeff started thinking we should put a group together for the rural crowd. It just worked like a charm,” White said. “If you’re going to be famous, something has to happen. That was the catalyst for my success.”
When asked why he thought audiences related so much to his comedy, White paused. “It’s a question I ask all the time. I don’t know why they feel that connection to it. I’ve had a run that most comics could only dream of for 20 years,” he said. “They love me for some reason, and I don’t really know why. I think I kind of let them know who I really am. Maybe they can tell that I love them. I can make them laugh really hard; I guess that’s it. They like to laugh as hard as they can. I try to go on stage and make them hurt [from laughing], because that's the kind of joy they’re after.”
It’s also about what he doesn’t say, he said. He’s never included political issues in his standup. “That’s not what they need from me. What they need from me is to laugh,” White said. “There’s a lot of tension in this country right now. During the last two elections, I never once mentioned politics. That’s not my job. It never has been.”
Even the pandemic will play a minimal part in his routine this weekend. He said it will be brought up a little bit, but mainly to explain his absence from the stage and some changes in his appearance. “Everybody’s doing it. It’s been pretty picked over. I’ve always found that it’s a pretty empty source for me,” he said. “If you make your comedy about your life experience, that’s what people latch on to.”
When he takes the stage at Bridge View Center Sunday evening, White said the audience can “expect for me to beat them up. I’ll make them laugh as hard as they can for as long as the show is.
“They can expect me to be in good comedy shape. They know what to expect because they bought a ticket. I’m going to deliver.”
He did, however, have a warning to not bring children to the show. “It’s still not a show designed for kids,” he said.
When it comes to the secret of his comedic success, White said it all comes down to pace, rhythm and timing. “That’s what gets you caught up in it. You have to stay on stage all the time to keep that. It’s not something you can really teach. You’re just born with it and have to develop it,” he said.
“Standup’s a lot harder than I thought. I just did it because I loved it. It’s been a great career for me. My goal is just to make people laugh really hard, and I’ve been able to do it for 36 years.”