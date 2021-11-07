OTTUMWA — Corwin Williams will throw his hat into the ring for a shot at claiming one of the newly drawn statehouse seats.
Williams announced late Friday that he will seek office in 2022 representing House District 25, a new seat very similar to the current District 81 seat, which is held by first-term Republican Cherielynn Westrich.
The new state and federal redistricting maps were signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds last week, and District 25 is solely based in Wapello County, specifically the southeast half of the county, though it does extend outside of Ottumwa's city limits to the west.
Williams, a Republican from Wapello who resides in Ottumwa, has lived in Ottumwa, Eldon and Agency and is a lifelong county residents. He is currently employed as a cybersecurity specialist for Cambridge Investment Research in Fairfield. Williams has also served as a mentor within Ottumwa Job Corps, as a reserve officer in the Centerville Police Department and junior firefighter with Eldon Fire and Rescue.
Williams describes himself as a "conservative, pro-Second Amendment, pro-liberty" candidate who will "fight to lower taxes, keep our families safe and keep a fiscally responsible budget."
"If elected as your representative I will be a strong supporter and advocate of the Iowa community college system, and I had the opportunity to teach and mentor students at the Ottumwa Job Corps Center," Williams said in a press release. "I've had the privilege to learn and grow in the communities this district serves.
"I love this community, the people and the culture we have built," he said. "I want to help be the voice of Iowans and ensure that your voice is heard in the halls of the capitol. I have a strong need to continue doing the thing I was put on earth to do, which is to listen to my fellow Iowans, work to find solutions to issues we have as a community, and make sure your voice is heard in Des Moines."