OTTUMWA — Motorists are advised that West Williams Street from Milner Street to Webster Street will be closed to traffic beginning Wednesday.
This closure is being done for the removal and replacement of pavement. Weather permitting the street should be opened by Monday.
Also beginning Wednesday, the trail between Quincy Place Mall and Ottumwa Park will be closed due to a culvert replacement. Weather permitting the work should be done by next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.