OTTUMWA — The stark anticipation from students and staff could be felt inside the gym of Wilson Elementary on May 7 ahead of the program for the newly dedicated bench for the school's playground in honor of Larry Radosevich, a much-loved fixture at Wilson Elementary for 32 years.
Friends and family of Radosevich donated the memorial bench so he could continue to be seen each day by Wilson’s students and teachers, just as he was when serving as a crossing guard helping the children cross the street safely, calling them by name and reminding them to behave themselves.
Most days, he helped in the lunchroom as well, where his memory will now sit forever.
Radosevich retired from his usual corner in 2016 and took on a new role, as a foster grandparent, where he could be seen in the classroom listening to the children read.
The Foster Grandparent Program at Wilson works to fill in the voids that are missing in some children's lives. The Foster Grandparent Program provides homework help and reading.
The bench sits in a shade of Ottumwa Bulldog-red, an appropriate color with Radosevich being an avid Bulldog fan, including working the entrance gate for football games for many years.
Radosevich's picture is attached on the bench with the inscription: “Larry touched many lives during his 64 years in Ottumwa. As a crossing guard for 32 years at Wilson, Radosevich helped hundreds of kids over a couple of generations safely cross the street on their way to and from school. He was a blessing.”
Radosevich passed away from COVID-19 in August 2020. His presence continues to be missed by many friends and family.