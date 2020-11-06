OTTUMWA — Wilson Elementary has announced its October students of the month. The students were recognized for doing “all the right things,” including being respectful, responsible, compassionate and safe.

• Kindergarten: Juana Tomas Domingo, Mckynlee Thornton and Sofia Rivera Garcia.

• First grade: Sofia Duran and Brianna Casillas.

• Second grade: Mateo Francisco and Gabriel McFarland.

• Third grade: Duce Rufin Ballesteros, Kylie Sparks.

• Fourth grade: Yumelin Tomas-Elias and Magdalena Bartolome Gasper.

• Fifth grade: Draven Davison, Kenana Vittorio and Sanferson Stantiago.

