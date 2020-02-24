OTTUMWA — Winter is about to remind southeast Iowa it isn’t over yet.
A springlike weekend saw temperatures in the 50s and 60s, well above normal for this time of year. Sunday’s high of 63 set a new record for the date. Saturday hit 54, pleasant but a remarkable 25 degrees shy of the record set in 2017.
It’s all about to change. A storm arriving Monday night is expected to bring substantial snow to the area, making a mess of the forecast. The National Weather Service expects snow throughout the day Tuesday, with 2-4 inches accumulating during the daytime hours. Snow should wrap up before midnight, but not before dropping another 1-2 inches on Ottumwa.
Temperatures will match the wintry weather. Forecasters do not expect high temperatures to top freezing again until Saturday.
The heaviest snowfall is expected in a line from approximately Dubuque to the northeast corner of Wapello County. But there’s still some uncertainty in the forecast
The NWS said models have been showing the storm develop further east, which could significantly change snow totals. A shift of just 50 miles could reduce the snow totals by a couple inches.
Forecasts should become more confident through the day Monday.