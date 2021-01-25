Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Periods of snow and windy. Areas of freezing rain possible. High 29F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off to light snow late. Low 22F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.