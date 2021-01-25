OTTUMWA — Monday’s winter storm did more than create a snow day in the Ottumwa School District; it also postponed Monday’s school board meeting to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The agenda for the meeting is a full one, including presentations on the district’s vision for the Market on Main building, information on the district’s action plan and a presentation on the results from open enrollment research conducted on the district’s behalf.
Meetings are held in the media center of Evans Middle School and are streamed on the district’s YouTube channel.