OTTUMWA — Anyone who has been in Iowa for more than a year knows how to deal with winter storms. They hit, you hunker down for 12-18 hours or so, then you dig out and go on with your life.
The sloppy mess that parked itself over Iowa beginning Wednesday isn’t using that playbook. Instead, it has brought periods of heavier snow interrupted by light flurries and drizzle. Just enough, in other words, to keep it from feeling like the storm is over.
Frank Boksa, a meteorologist with the National Weather Center in Des Moines, said it really is just one storm despite how it feels.
“It’s just a slow-moving system,” he said. “It’s going to take some time getting out of here.”
Thursday saw a number of area schools begin classes on a delayed schedule, and a couple canceled classes entirely. It wasn’t a question of too much snow on the ground, but rather a persistent snow and rain mix that made it difficult to keep roads clean. That was especially true with rural gravel roads.
More snow was on the way, with another round in the forecast for the early morning hours Friday. But the end of this storm is approaching. Boksa said by late Friday it should be the Great Lakes’ headache rather than Iowa’s.
Winter is not over, though. After a couple days’ break, another system will move in Tuesday. And, like this one, it will probably linger for a day or two over the area with a mix of rain and snow.
As irritating as the wintry mix may be, most people will still take it over what struck the area about this time last year. Late January 2019 saw record-breaking cold across Iowa, and temperatures are not expected to be anywhere near that low this year.
And the NWS has begun the process of preparing for winter’s end. The first set of storm spotter classes for this spring have been scheduled. Only one is on the calendar for the area so far, a Feb. 26 session in Oskaloosa. But additional training sessions may still be added.