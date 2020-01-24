OTTUMWA — A Wisconsin man faces charges in Wapello County after authorities accused him of trying to convince an area teenager half his age to engage in sexual acts.
Michael Polster, 31, 2705 N. Sixth St., Wausau, Wisconsin, is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and dissemination of obscene material to a minor. The criminal complaint in the case indicates the activity took place about two years ago, from January to March 2018.
Investigators accused Polster of using “various messaging applications” to communicate with a 15-year-old who lived in Wapello County. “During this time the defendant solicited and attempted to cause the victim to engage in a prohibited sexual act. The defendant did this by sending the victim pictures of his genital area and requesting that the victim send him pictures also.”
Court documents did not indicate whether the victim in the case was male or female.
The exploitation charge is a Class C felony and could carry up to 10 years in prison. The obscenity charge is a serious misdemeanor.
Polster was transported from Wisconsin to face the charges in Iowa. That state’s court records show a complaint was filed on Jan. 13, and Polster waived extradition the same day at a hearing. He is being held on an $11,000 cash-only bond and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 31.