The word "pickleball" isn't mentioned in the "2040 Our Ottumwa Comprehensive Plan."
Yet, the sport continues to grow, as evidenced by the opening of pickleball courts at two of Ottumwa's parks.
With new courts at Bell and Memorial parks, a sport that boomed nationally in the last few years will continue to meet a demand in Ottumwa.
"The general public was asking our parks board members when we were going to build some pickleball courts," Ottumwa parks and recreation director Gene Rathje said. "And some of our parks board members had been on vacations in places like Florida, and they'd seen certain parks that had pickleball courts in them.
"They were heavily used and people were waiting in line to play the game," he said. "That's where the idea came from, and we just decided it was time."
After almost a year of planning, the courts at the two parks opened this week. Some work still needs done, but the courts are suitable to play on. Rathje said the tennis courts at Bell Park were refurbished by altering the tennis court posts to align with pickleball, and ground sleeves were placed to reflect the 20-by-44 courts, which are much smaller than a tennis court.
"We made the decision last fall at the parks board meeting, so that's when the grants were submitted. We got the grant funding and that's when we definitely decided to go ahead with this and order the supplies," he said. "Then it was just a matter of finding time during the months of June, July and August, where the parks employees could block out a month or two to actually do the work.
"Our parks employees, Todd Nichol and Hank Harper, have done must of the work. They put in a lot of work on this and done an excellent job."
He also said at Bell Park, new nets and new posts will be installed with grants that were received.
Rathje said that parks board member Kim Hellige and Friends of Ottumwa Parks' Bob Kramer were instrumental in delivering the funding for the pickleball courts. So far, Rathje said, about $5,000 has been spent on the courts, mainly for the playing surface. He added that approximately another $6,000 will be spent for fencing, but "that'll be the last thing we do."
"This is a good start. We were a little conservative, but I'm excited to see where pickleball goes," Hellige said. "Hopefully we're at a point where we have to re-examine what we have. We got a lot of support, but Bob's group has been huge to this because the city can't really apply for nonprofit grants, and they can."
Rathje said the addition of pickleball courts could be a boon to outdoor recreation in the community.
"It's sort of the type of thing where if you build it, they will come," he said. "And I expect this sport to take off and grow in popularity."
It already is. Pickleball is indeed one of the fastest-growing recreational activities in the country. According to USA Pickleball, the sport has spiked regionally since the pandemic, with a 30% increase year-over-year in the Midwest.
Also, there are almost 5 million participants who are "casual" players, who play one to seven times per year. There are 1.4 million "core" players, those who play at least eight times per year.
The largest growth of total participants was those under 24, which saw a 21% increase from 2020 to 2021. Among total players, 60% are men, 40% are women, but women are a fast-growing demographic.
"Our tennis courts were underused and not in good shape," Hellige said. "The United States Tennis Association discourages dual-purpose courts, where you would have pickleball and tennis. It was nice to really kind of be progressive and being on the front end, rather than being reactive."
Hellige noted one of the perks of pickleball, which uses wooden paddles and a wiffle ball, is that it's inexpensive, both from a cost-playing standpoint and to actually build the courts. The parks department has some equipment on hand for rent at The Beach Ottumwa, but it's also available at sporting goods stores such as Dunham's.
The courts are open from 6 a.m.-11 p.m.
"I know the courts have been very busy, and I've seen a lot of people take advantage of them," she said. "We really want to see what the interest level is."
