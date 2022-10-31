FAIRFIELD — A woman armed with an assault rifle was eventually apprehended after a standoff that followed a domestic dispute Friday morning.
Police say they've charged 26-year-old Sherry Thomas-McCabe, of Fairfield, with domestic abuse assault, interference with official acts and assault while displaying/possessing a dangerous weapon.
Police were called to her home in the 800 block of East Burlington Avenue on Friday at 2:12 a.m. for a domestic assault report. A male victim reported that he was assaulted by his girlfriend who forced him out of the residence. The female then went back inside where his three-year-old son remained.
The woman threatened over the phone to shoot officers if they approached.
The Jefferson County/Fairfield Police Department's joint strategic response team was activated and led negotiation efforts. The child was able to be negotiated safely out of the home but the female remained barricaded, according to a police press release.
Negotiations continued until the female stopped responding. Law enforcement then forced entry with a K-9 unit. The female, identified as Thomas-McCabe, was located inside with an AR-style rifle in a crawl space.
Thomas-McCabe was transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility and held on bond.
Assisting with the apprehension was the Fairfield Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Iowa State Patrol, Care Ambulance, Fairfield Fire Department and Jefferson County Attorney's Office.
