RURAL CENTERVILLE — A woman was transported by air ambulance after her car was discovered upside down in the Chariton River east of Centerville Monday morning.
The Iowa State Patrol says Samantha J. Castillo, 29, of Centerville, was taken to the MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center by air ambulance. The extent of her injuries were not publicly released.
Castillo was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox that was found upside down in the Chariton River, which was about three feet deep.
The report from the patrol says Castillo was driving westbound on Highway 2 and had just negotiated a curve in the roadway. Her vehicle crossed the center line and entered the south ditch, striking a tree and overturning before coming to a rest in the river.
Officers estimated the crash occurred at around 5 a.m. on Monday. The scene was located at the Chariton River bridge about 3 miles east of Centerville.