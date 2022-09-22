ELDON — A Bloomfield woman was struck this morning west of Eldon.
The Wapello County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at 5:09 a.m. Thursday to Highway 16 west of Eldon to report the vehicle-pedestrian collision.
A GMC box truck driven by Ronald Lee Carlson, age 53, of Bloomfield, struck Makayla White, age 29 of Bloomfield, who was walking on the roadway.
White was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City. No further details on her condition are available at this time.
A press release from the sheriff's office states that no charges will be filed against the driver of the vehicle.
The Wapello County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Eldon Fire and ORMICS.
