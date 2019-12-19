OTTUMWA — Organizers are preparing for the annual Christmas Day Dinner in Ottumwa, co-hosted by UAW Local 74 and the Ottumwa Masons.
Despite discussions about possibly moving the location, the dinner remains at Ottumwa Lodge No. 16, 611 E. Pennsylvania Ave., this year. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the dinner will be served through 1 p.m.
Home deliveries can be requested by calling 641-682-9506. An answering machine will take calls made after hours, and people will need to leave their name, address and phone number. There is a limit of four meals per family.
The dinner takes a lot of work, and volunteers are also welcome for serving and delivery.