OTTUMWA — In Ottumwa city councilman Marc Roe's view, the perception of the city's street situation is also the reality.
"When your particular street in front of your residence isn't being fixed, no streets in the community are being fixed," he said during a public works work session at Tuesday's council meeting. "And these folks just ran for office so I'm sure they heard plenty of that over the last few months.
"But if you look at the data, Ottumwa is actually doing a lot of road work and has been for quite some time now."
Indeed, the discouragement with street repair has been ongoing, but public works director Larry Seals presented facts and a map about what the city has done since 1995, and the factors that determine which streets are fixed.
Seals pointed out the city has 320 miles of lane miles and 53 miles of alleys it maintains. In the last 26 years, the city has spent $64 million on street repair, covering almost 176 miles.
However, some street repair has also coincided with the mandatory 25-year sewer separation project the city is currently undertaking, which can complicate matters for streets not affected by the project. Some roads will need to be resurfaced during the timeline project, even if they've already been repaired.
"Traffic counts have an impact, as well as funding sources," Seals said. "There are a lot of things we look at and then we look at the maintenance, like, 'What's it going to cost us to keep that street in a functional state of operation?"
The city has contracted a bulk of its street repair (124 miles and $58 million) to outside firms, mainly because the city doesn't have either the manpower or equipment to tackle major street repair.
"We're pretty limited. A standard paver would take about 20 people to operate. We can do short runs, to about 300 feet, but our main function in-house has been patching and panel replacement, things like that.
"We used to do more in-house overlays, but it wasn't cost-effective. We can still do alleys, although we typically don't, and it goes back to cost."
Most of the funding for street repair comes from a variety of funds, namely road use tax and local option sales tax. The city also relies on bonding and grants to assist with the funding.
Typically the city uses two forms of street repair. Full-width, full-depth reconstruction usually entails sewer separation, water mains and other utilities and lasts 30 years, while hot-mix asphalt overlays last about 15. However, weather conditions can affect the life of the streets as well.
"Of course, we're going to get the worst ones that we can first," Seals said. "If it's a street that has three cars on it, it's fairly hard to spend $1 million on it when you have another street that has 2,700 cars."
Also, the sewer separation project, which is in its eighth phase of 10 and is expected to be completed in 2036, can hamper when streets are repaired.
"People say, 'Why aren't you spending more money on the streets?" Roe said. "Well, when we're under an Environmental Protection Agency mandate to spend our L.O.S.T. funds and our road use funds on sewer separation, that is completely out of the city's control.
"They always compare us to Des Moines or someplace like that, but, number one, they have a much better financial outlay than we do, but they're also not under the same mandate," he said. "It really comes down to the city of Ottumwa, and we're really progressing on street repairs. But what people see outside their front door is what they think reality is."