The Ottumwa City Council will host a work session Tuesday following its special meeting at City Hall.
No action will be taken during the work session, though it is anticipated the council will continue with the revision process of the animals ordinance, as well as addressing any changes to the draft version of the human rights commission charter that was unveiled at last week's regular meeting.
The goal for the city is to possibly bring both in front of the council and public at the June 7 city council meeting.
The work session, which will be conducted in Room 108 of City Hall, will not be televised, but the public is invited to attend.
During the main part of the agenda in council chambers, the city will set June 7 as a date for a public hearing to considering selling property at the Ottumwa Regional Airport to Joe Wiley for $16,500.
Also, the city is expected to take action on a request by council member Sandra Pope to name part of Fourth Street as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way. The section of the street would be from the intersection of Jefferson Street to the Wapello Street intersection. Signs would be made by city staff, and be white lettering with a red background installed below the current street signs. The request does not change any addresses along the route.
The special meeting begins at 5 p.m., with the work session to follow.
Wapello County Board of Supervisors
The supervisors will meet for their weekly meeting at the courthouse, with a budget amendment for the current fiscal year one of the highlights of their agenda.
The amendment encompasses salary increases, building repairs and gravel.
Also, a resolution regarding noxious weeds will be brought before the supervisors, essentially highlighted the weeds defined in Iowa Code 317, and that those should be removed by the property owners by June 1. Should the county have to destroy the weeds, the charges will be assessed against the landowner; if the ground is on Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) land, the Farm Service Agency in Ottumwa will assess the fines.
The supervisors will suspend more property taxes, and are expected to name Rachel Dolley the new Wapello County Veterans Affairs Director.
The supervisors meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room.