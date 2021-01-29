OTTUMWA — Ottumwa Superintendent Mike McGrory remembers asking himself if you could really go back home again when he applied for the position over the summer.
He served as principal at Evans Middle School from 1997-2000. He was in Muscatine when the Ottumwa position came open.
“I was in a good position and wasn’t really looking for anything,” he said. But, he and his wife had fond memories of their time in Ottumwa. “If there was a superintendency I should think about, it’s Ottumwa. It’s been wonderful, really, even in a pandemic.”
Now, the Ottumwa superintendent has a semester under his belt — including returning students to school in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You had no way of knowing how overwhelming this would be,” he said. “I’ve been pleasantly surprised. On a scale of 1-10, I thought it’d be an 8-10, leaning toward 10. Instead, it’s been around a 3. I really credit our staff, administrators and students in dealing with it. That’s made our job a lot easier.”
McGrory said the decision for the district to go back to face-to-face learning from the start was based on feedback from parents in the district, particularly working parents. One semester later, he feels it was to correct move.
“What we found out over time is that is probably the safest environment for the students. We’ve felt that way from the beginning,” he said. “I think the results and the statistics have shown that to be true. Kids are a lot more successful in face-to-face than virtual.”
However, he did say virtual is a great option for some students, which has led to the creation and state-certification of Bulldog Virtual Learning. It’s one of a handful of programs in the state that has become certified, and it’s something McGrory said the district is really proud of.
Through the pandemic, the district has fared well. “We feel really fortunate. The majority of districts in the state went down in enrollment. We actually went up. For many districts, it’s been a tough year. We’re fortunate,” he said. He thinks that the trend has more to do with parents holding students out of preschool and kindergarten programs rather than simply not attending school.
That’s one of the areas he thinks Ottumwa has an advantage. The Pickwick Early Childhood Center was so successful plans for an expansion were announced before the building closed out it’s first year of operation. That addition is now close to completion.
“I think that played a role in it,” McGrory said of Ottumwa’s enrollment growth, calling it an “outstanding building” and calling it one of the premier preschools in the state during a recent press conference.
He also pointed to several initiatives announced at that press conference that really speak to the district’s future. The district announced at $13 million investment in its facilities, with $8 million of that going toward the north-side elementary schools.
There’s also the purchase of the former Market on Main building, which the district will close on early next month. That building will be used to expand the district’s CTE offerings, including ways to keep the building open on nights and weekends for community activities.
Safety protocols, including creating secure entrances at all buildings and upgrading the camera system, were also announced, as were plans to limit class sizes further.
In addition, the district is hiring additional support staff, including Title I reading instructors, guidance counselors, ELL staff and other positions to assist the diverse and migrant population. “One of our strengths in our district is our diversity,” McGrory said. “It makes it a more exciting environment.”
He said a lot of the initiatives announced this week came out of research and asking how the district can better meet the needs of our diverse student population and students that have special needs. They also came about as a way to work on some culture and trust issues between the district and the community. “I would say we’ve made some inroads there, and that’s something I’m very proud of,” he said.
He added that building trust, both with the community and the people you’re working with, is a challenge you face whenever you start a new position. He said the people of Ottumwa have been wonderful in working with the district and connecting and making those relationship. “If you really make a difference, people will let you know and appreciate it. That’s a really exciting environment to work in.”
McGrory is appreciative of how the community has welcomed him back. “I’m just really excited to be here. It’ a really exciting time right now for the Ottumwa School District. We’re moving forward, and I’m excited to be a part of it,” he said. “Our goal is to make Ottumwa Community School District a destination for parents and students and make it the best district in Iowa. I think we’re moving toward that.”