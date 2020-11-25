OTTUMWA — Jerry Ogden has been serving with the Workingman’s Christmas Party since he was 11. The challenges of 2020 aren’t going to change that, but there are changes in store for this year’s distribution.
“I’ve been working with the program since I was 11 years old, and I am 69,” said the president of the organization. “Ever since I was old enough to remember, my mom and dad helped with it.”
While he’s eager to continue providing a happy Christmas for those who might otherwise go without, he wants to make sure the distribution is safe — and in line with the governor’s most recent proclamation regarding COVID-19 restrictions.
A drive-thru lane will be set up in front of the Eagles Club from 1-8 p.m. Dec. 11 for distribution. Families will present their card, collect their bags and move on, Ogden said.
“We’re trying to eliminate the possibility of spreading this virus,” he said. “That’s the reason we’re not having bucket drives this year” to collect donations.
“We’ve got toys and everything bought,” Ogden said, and they’ve already placed the order for the apples, oranges and candy that go into the packages.
Those working with the organization will begin packaging the items before sunrise Thursday, Dec. 10, at the Eagles Club.
“[The governor’s proclamation] is going to make it tough on us,” Ogden said. Usually, there are 50-60 people working at a time to get the packages ready for the party. This year, that will look different.
“We’ll start Thursday morning, around 6:30 or 7, and we’ll stay with it until we have them all done,” he said. “We’ll stay with it even if we have to stay with it all night long.”
Street parking will be restricted in front of the Eagles Club during the distribution hours to allow for cars to pull over to the sidewalk to collect the packages. Further instructions for the collection were included on the cards the party has sent out to those signed up for the program.
“When 8 comes, it’s done and it’s cut off,” he said. “If they’re in line when it’s 8, we’ll take care of them.”
Ogden said changing the format of the party was a tough decision, especially with an increase in participants this year.
“Our numbers have doubled this year,” he said. “We have to go ahead and have the party."
He’s also seen what the virus can do. He’s had friends and family members contract the virus. “Some are mild and some are bad,” he said, with loved ones in Nebraska waiting for a hospital bed.
That doesn’t stop him from his mission. When asked if it was his intent to provide kids with a happy Christmas even in a difficult year, he didn’t hesitate in saying, emphatically, “You bet it is! It makes it difficult, but I’ll risk my health to make sure some little kid doesn’t get slighted for Christmas.”