The Fairfield Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is hosting a food storage workshop on Saturday, Oct. 8 and is sponsoring the speakers that day to allow the public to attend at no charge. The Church is located at 2143 S. 32nd St., Fairfield.
A spokesman for the Church says, “We are covering all the cost of this workshop because we feel that it is important for people to have this knowledge.”
The workshop will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a presentation by Jefferson County Health Center Dietitian, Colette Banda, MA, RD, LD on nutritional considerations for long term storage (what we need to store).
From 9-10:30 a.m., Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Food and Health Specialist, Sara Sprouse, MSN, RN will present the “Preserve the Taste of Summer 101” workshop on canning, pressure canning, freezing and drying.
At 11 a.m., Lisa Trent, the Church’s Iowa City Stake Self Reliance Specialist will give a presentation on long-term water storage and Weda Boolos, the Fairfield Self Reliance Specialist for the Church will present on long-term dry food storage.
Boolos says the Church feels strongly about the importance of food storage. “Our prophets have advised us to have a supply of food put away for the future and there have been many families that have been helped by this advice.” She mentioned families telling how, after losing their employment, their food storage kept them from having to go on government assistance in the lean times. She also told a story of a family member living in Louisiana during the recent devastating floods.
“She ended up with 17 family members who had been evacuated from their homes all living in her home for two weeks. Most streets were closed and no grocery stores were open anywhere around. Food storage would have been a wonderful thing to have then. Unfortunately, she didn’t have any and times were very hard.” The family member told Boolos, “That will never happen to me again. Teach me how to store food.”
We are all aware of rising food costs and predicted shortages. Now is the time to buy and store a good supply of food. As the flyer advertising the workshop states: When the emergency arises, the time for preparation has past.
