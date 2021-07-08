Ottumwa native Zoey Wright was recently named to the President's list for the spring semester at Des Moines Area Community College.
To be eligible, a student must have completed at least six credits and earned a 4.0 grade points average for the semester.
Also, three area residents were members of the spring semester graduation list at DMACC. They were Macy Grooms of Bloomfield, Sarah Johnson of Ottumwa and Elijah Palmersheim of Ottumwa.
Madeline Nelson was named a Presidential Scholar at the University of Central Arkansas.
Nelson, a Bloomfield native, was among more than 1,200 students to garner the honor. To qualify, a student must earn a 4.0 GPA on a minimum of 12 hours of undergraduate credit with no incomplete grades.