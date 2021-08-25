DAVENPORT — Clinton Andrew Wynn, 43, of Ottumwa, was sentenced to 332 months in prison Wednesday for gun and drug charges stemming from a traffic stop last year.
Wynn was stopped in Fairfield on Oct. 3, and found to be in possession of 33 pounds of ice methamphetamine, a gun and $11,541 cash. He admitted to involvement in importing and distributing the meth in southeast Iowa. When officers in Ottumwa subsequently arrested Wynn on a federal warrant, he struck multiple police vehicles.
According to court documents, Wynn had previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and carrying a firearm during and/in relation to a drug trafficking crime.
The sentencing announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa, and the case was invested by several local and federal agencies, including the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Fairfield Police Department, Ottumwa Police Department, Wapello County Sheriff's Office, Appanoose County Sheriff's Office, Southeast Iowa Inter-Agency Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, among others.
The case was part of Project Safe Neighborhood, a program that brings together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer.