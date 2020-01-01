OTTUMWA — Presidential candidate Andrew Yang will be in Ottumwa this weekend.
Yang will be at Coal Palace Cafe and Books, 226 W. Main St., at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The visit is Yang’s first to Ottumwa, though he has made stops in the area over the course of his campaign.
Yang launched his campaign in Nov. 2017, making him one of the earliest candidates to declare for the race. While he began less well known than many of the other candidates for the Democratic Party’s nomination, Yang has qualified for and participated in each of the six candidate debates held thus far.