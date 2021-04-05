OTTUMWA — The city of Ottumwa will resume its weekly yard collection this week.
Weekly collection for Ottumwa customers is Tuesday on the south side and Thursday on the north side. Yard waste must be on the curb by 4 a.m. on collection day to ensure pickup.
Leafy debris and sticks placed in compostable bags with the $1 green yard wast tag are available for collection; yard waste may not be disposed of in the trash cart. Yard waste consists of leaves, grass clippings and small garden debris. Bags must be in good condition for collection.
Brush and tree limbs up to 3 inches in diameter may be set out for curbside collection as well. They must be cut into lengths of 3 feet or less and weigh no more than 50 pounds.
Yard waste is collected weekly each year April 1 through November 30.
In addition, yard wast may be disposed of by burning provided there is not excessive smoke. Outdoor fires must be under control, attended at all times, and a method of extinguishing must be available. If a complaint about the smoke is filed, the Ottumwa Fire Department will investigate, put out the fire and issue a civil citation.
Wapello and Davis County residents can also haul yard waste to the Ottumwa Wapello Landfill for disposal at not cost year round.Weigh-in will be required for drop-off at the landfill. Light yard wast must be removed from any bags.
For more information about trash, recycling or yard waste collection, contact Bridge City Sanitation at 641-682-1700.