OTTUMWA — The last quarter of 2019 brought many memorable moments for southeast Iowa as changes large and small shaped how one year ended and another would begin. From disputes over election ballots to the caucus campaigns, it was a busy end to the year for the Ottumwa area.
October
Oktoberfest arrived with Carson King as the parade’s grand marshal. Children who received treatment at the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital, which benefitted when King’s plea for beer money went viral, were honorary grand marshals.
A community meeting in the Vogel Place Historic District was the first of a series scheduled to talk about what programs and needs Ottumwa’s historic districts have. The meeting led to a swift change, as residents’ concerns about the effect of heavy trucks on the district’s brick streets led the city to change the trash pickup routes.
Alliant Energy, faced with blistering criticism, announced a deal on its proposed rate hike. Rates went up, but by a much lower amount than what the company had proposed.
A dog show of a different kind took place in Blakesburg as the U.S. Border Collie Handlers Association gathered.
Galaxies of Gaming honored video game legends and Ottumwa’s unique place as the birthplace of competitive video gaming.
Ottumwa’s Small Business Alliance began picking up steam as owners banded together to share ideas and strategies in a changing market.
Eldon’s city council primary ended with a tie for the final spot on the November ballot. County supervisors drew a name from a hat to break the tie.
The Ottumwa Economic Development Corp. received a major grant to study the possible move of a rail spur in Ottumwa.
The last of three former United Methodist Church buildings sold, paving the way for the new Grace UMC to begin looking for a permanent home.
The city council hired a search firm to find Ottumwa’s next city administrator.
Jacob’s Gift, a philanthropic organization that donates for construction projects in underdeveloped countries, celebrated its 20th anniversary.
Joel Pedersen of Cardinal was named Iowa’s superintendent of the year.
The split in RAGBRAI forced area riders to decide whether to support the longtime Iowa ride or a new one created by the organization’s former employees.
The dispute over Ottumwa’s school board ballot went to court. The bid failed to gain the removal of candidates whose petitions had been challenged.
Ottumwa’s fire department received more than $20,000 for its smoke detector program, which installs the lifesaving devices free of charge.
JBS announced expansion of the Ottumwa plant’s bacon division.
Indian Hills Community College unveiled a new welding and diesel division.
Fall color mixed with the season’s first accumulating snow, which arrived unusually early.
Construction wrapped up on the Jefferson Street reconstruction project.
November
Iowa’s first election under a new voter ID law took place. It brought major changes to the Ottumwa school board, which saw incumbents swept from office.
The Veterans Administration announced its Ottumwa clinic would expand and move to the former Target building.
The community debated a new gender policy in Ottumwa schools, reflecting broader divisions in American society.
SparkTank produced a new display for the upcoming Holiday Nights ’N Lights, the latest high-visibility project from the program.
A Wapello County man lost his bid to overturn his life sentence in a case that drew international headlines. His claim that his clinical death and resuscitation, which was in violation of his do not resuscitate order and his brother’s instructions, meant he had already served the sentence.
The Benge Beacon and its young inventor appeared on Good Morning America.
An Ottumwan was one of three Iowans honored with portraits created for the upcoming Tournament of Roses Parade.
Ottumwa officials announced plans for a new archery range. The range will be built near the Blackhawk river access in 2020.
Trudy Caviness was honored by the Iowa Republican Party for her work as Wapello County’s party chair.
Grace UMC announced it had acquired property north of Ottumwa for its permanent home.
An exchange student who studied in Ottumwa met her host family again for the first time in 48 years.
Bob Morrissey received the Gene Schultz Award for his work to make Ottumwa a better place.
BaconTown drew fans to Bridge View Center to celebrate their favorite pork product.
Ottumwa High School’s science club advanced in a national competition as one of the top 300 teams in the country.
Wapello County’s new canine officer was credited with sniffing out what became a major meth bust.
December
Holiday shoppers enjoyed the annual Church Street Stroll.
Ottumwa firefighters who participated in an unusually dangerous river rescue in 2018 received the state’s Sullivan Brothers Award for their actions.
The city council backed an agreement for redevelopment of an abandoned building in downtown Ottumwa. Such agreements are rare, but this was the second in an unusually short time.
A gas leak caused by an old line’s failure forced temporary evacuation of portions of East Main Street.
Wapello County announced voter registration was up.
After a very sleepy few months in the summer and fall, the caucus campaign began to heat up with candidates once again visiting Ottumwa.
Centerville debated a decision to move a nativity scene from the county courthouse.
The closing date for Market on Main in Ottumwa was announced. Some businesses found new homes, while others faced a very uncertain future.
Ottumwa dog license fees for 2020 rose as the city struck a deal to funnel money to Heartland Humane Society, which cares for animals the city catches running loose.
Train horns fell largely silent in Ottumwa as the long-anticipated quiet zone went into effect.
Hollie Tometich was named to the Association of Leadership Program’s national board.
County supervisors voted to donate $27,000 to a simulation lab to train nurses at Indian Hills Community College.
Ottumwa’s search for a city administrator got a formal timeline, with public interviews with finalists expected in January. The new administrator will start in late February or early March.
The Wapello County Attorney’s office filed for an injunction against the Ottumwa school district blocking disciplinary action against an employee for reporting suspected child abuse. The case was resolved, but the district went on to claim the reprimand never happened because the employee never signed it.
As the streetscape project wrapped up work for 2019, the hit some businesses took during the work began to come into focus.
Mary Stewart was honored as the Democratic Party’s activist of the year for Iowa’s Second Congressional District.
In a move that will shape economic development for years to come, the Ottumwa Area Chamber of Commerce, OEDC and Partners in Progress merged, forming a new organization to advocate for development in the community.