OTTUMWA — The first three months of 2019 saw changes, new progress and old challenges. From new leaders to longtime favorites, Ottumwa saw a lot.
Here’s the first part of the Courier’s 2019 Year in Review, covering January through March.
January
Lyric Haynes was the first baby born at Ottumwa Regional Health Center in 2019.
Ottumwa won its case against Larry Clabaugh over a property on North Court Street — again — when Clabaugh again refused to take part in the trial. The case remains tied up on appeal.
Wapello County supervisors began looking at how to handle the selection of a new county sheriff. They eventually decided to proceed with a special election.
Rick Woten became the first professional historian hired to run the Wapello County Historical Museum.
Word arrived that the state was prepared to certify the Helgerson Flats development in Ottumwa. The move sent a message to developers that the location could lead to faster completion of new projects.
Meth continued to plague southeast Iowa. Major arrests and busts happened throughout the year as the drug remained a major challenges for residents and law enforcement.
More than six inches of snow fell, bringing a halt to what had been a relatively mild winter. Worse was to come.
Tenco announced plans for an adult day care program. The organization said such a move would help caregivers get a welcome break to pursue their own needs.
Budget time arrived for local governments, and the city’s plans included a tax hike.
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train in Ottumwa. It was the first fatality on the tracks locally in several years.
Dangerous cold arrived, with temperatures dropping to -10. A few days later another front arrived, pushing lows to -21. The record cold was worse than the North Pole for a couple days.
The Iowa Public Information Board dismissed a complaint against Indian Hills Community College over allegations its baseball program had forced players to work in violation of their student visas and had created an atmosphere of intimidation and coercion. Board members harshly criticized the school, with one saying their own children would not be allowed to attend such a place, before letting it off on a technicality.
February
Steve Smith, better known to Iowa fans as Red Green, returned to Ottumwa as part of his “This Might Be It” tour. Smith has long had a strong fan base in Iowa and his television show was a longtime favorite on IPTV.
The Ottumwa City Council began consideration of a self-sustaining district in downtown. It approved the SSMID later in the year, with revenues from the district earmarked for Main Street Ottumwa.
One person died in a weekend house fire. The number of fires in Ottumwa was down overall for the year.
Major improvements to the wave pool at the Beach were approved as part of a continuing makeover of Ottumwa’s water park.
Wapello County’s search for a new county engineer finally came to an end. The county had considerable trouble finding one, a challenge it said other counties faced as well.
A wintry mix made driving difficult. Temperatures rebounded a bit by mid-February, but still lingered below normal.
The Courier’s Nick Workman was honored by the Iowa Newspaper Association for his long service to Ottumwa and to the area’s newspapers.
Four candidates filed to run for Wapello County Sheriff.
More snow and more cancellations meant snow days began to pile up for area schools. And making up the missed time wasn’t easy.
Ottumwa officials again began discussions about a hotel at Bridge View Center. The long-considered option saw several false starts in previous years, but 2019 ended with a partnership in place. The work remains far from guaranteed, though.
County supervisors talked about the possibility of Eldon being added to a spur of the Historic Hills Scenic Byway.
Ottumwa’s Home and Garden show returned after a hiatus. Appearances by Frank Fritz of American Pickers and world-champion eater Joey Chestnut helped draw crowds.
The Ottumwa school district revived discussions about sports sharing agreements, an issue that had appeared settled at the end of 2018. But questions about the viability of some programs without the agreements led the school board to reopen the discussion.
March
Ottumwa High School’s boys basketball coach resigned after his termination was recommended to the school board.
The Lord’s Cupboard began a move from First United Methodist Church to the Salvation Army’s center. The change was needed because the three United Methodist churches in Ottumwa were merging and planned to close each existing location.
The city announced a full-depth rebuild of a section of Jefferson Street north of downtown. The site was one of the worst segments of a major roadway in Ottumwa.
Ottumwa High School’s principal surprised the community by resigning. The move ensured Ottumwa would go into the fall with its fourth high school principal in as many years.
Southeast Iowa was hit by yet another round of snow, but it was winter’s last gasp as things slowly began to warm back up.
Ottumwa High School sports sharing became a possibility again. The school board decided to evaluate requests on a case-by-case basis.
Spring flooding hit Iowa and an ice jam in Ottumwa caused significant damage. The worst flooding was on the Mississippi and Missouri rivers, though. Some parts of the state spent more than nine months underwater in 2019.
An audit criticized the Cardinal school district on its handling of some public information. The district said it had made changes to comply with the law.
Main Street Ottumwa was recognized by the state organization for its work on rehabilitating the building at 325 E. Main St.
The national Babe Ruth Baseball organization announced it would bring its world series back to Ottumwa in 2021.
Work continued on the roundabouts on Ferry Street. The projects lingered long after the dates officials had given for their completion.
Warehouse Barbecue in Ottumwa earned the title of best pulled pork in Iowa.