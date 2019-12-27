OTTUMWA — The summer brought warmer weather and new projects for Ottumwa. The streetscape began and the airport runway work continued. Here’s a look at the summer months for 2019 in the Ottumwa area.
July
A woman was rescued from the Des Moines River after being swept off her feet and pulled into a logjam. Officials warned that the river remained above flood stage and was still dangerous.
Plans were unveiled for the former Agassiz Elementary School to become new apartments.
The Chamber Rodeo returned to Ottumwa, with competitors and fans enjoying a full day of competition.
Temperatures hit 90 degrees in Ottumwa just in time for the Fourth of July. Bizarrely, Alaska matched that mark.
City officials said they were close to being able to submit the application for a quiet zone on downtown rail crossings. The application was submitted in the fall.
Attempted murder charges were filed in an Ottumwa shooting.
At mid-month the river finally dropped back below flood stage in Ottumwa. Other parts of Iowa weren’t as lucky.
Kaitlyn Emery was crowned queen at the Wapello County 4-H Expo.
The popular wine stroll returned to downtown Ottumwa, as businesses opened their doors for specials.
The Ottumwa school district announced it was ending shuttles connected to Liberty Elementary. Framed as a move toward better security, the move worried parents who had to try to be two places at once as the school day ended.
Ottumwa’s Job Corps facility took the top spot for the program nationally. It had consistently been ranked among the best in the country, but finally managed to claim the No. 1 spot for itself.
School officials announced plans to expand the Pickwick Early Childhood Center. The program attracted more students in its first years than even optimistic projections had suggested.
The Ottumwa Fire Department announced it was getting a new rescue boat, one designed specifically for river rescues. The boat replaced on lost in 2018 during a rescue.
A group of 24 bikers pedaling their way across the country stopped in Ottumwa on their way to Washington, D.C.
Divas Who Dish returned to treat hungry patrons and raise money.
RAGBRAI didn’t stop in Ottumwa in 2019, but it made visits to two area communities with overnight visits to Centerville and Fairfield.
Demolition work at the former St. Joseph Hospital resumed, much to the relief of neighbors. The work went quickly this time, with the land cleared well before the deadline.
August
Preparations for the school year began as fall athletes and programs began working toward their new seasons.
Two people were found dead in a rail car in Centerville. Authorities investigating the deaths found the cars had come from Mexico.
A kitchen fire damaged an Ottumwa apartment and sent two people to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The city’s review of new environmental systems at Bridge View Center showed the changes paying off with big savings.
Larry Northup returned to Ottumwa with buses full of students for the last time. Northup was instrumental in the travel programs at Evans Middle School for years, helping tens of thousands of students see the country.
The Tour de Fire rode through the area in its second annual tour of fire stations in southeast Iowa.
New faces for the Ottumwa Salvation Army as Joel and Ramona Arthur arrived in Ottumwa.
City officials unveiled plans for new lighting of the Jefferson Street Viaduct with funding from Alliant Energy’s Hometown Rewards program. Ottumwa was the final community to receive the funding as the state legislature allowed program came to an end — a decision made amid heavy lobbying from Alliant and other energy companies.
City Administrator Andy Morris was placed on administrative leave by Mayor Tom Lazio and later resigned. The reasons for his departure have not been explained. Lazio became the interim city administrator and interviews for a new permanent administrator are scheduled for January 2020.
An Eldon man was arrested on federal child pornography charges.
Area school districts welcomed back students for the 2019-2020 school year.
Filings for the Ottumwa City Council elections shaped up slowly. In the end, five candidates sought two seats on the council. Interest was high in the school board elections, though. That ballot eventually had 15 candidates.
OHS graduate Sam Kramer was named co-chair for the Next Generation Scientists for Biodiesel, a national organization.
Plans for significant development of Ottumwa’s riverfront were unveiled. The plans remain tentative and are still being revised, but have received strong support from the city council and the Legacy Foundation.
September
A plane flipped over at the Ottumwa airport, but the pilot managed to walk away without significant injury.
The Ottumwa City Council revised the incentives being offered to Blackbird for development of the former St. Joseph Hospital property. The move pushed back the deadline for completion, but did not adjust the rebatement schedule, effectively penalizing Blackbird a year’s receipts for delays in the work.
Finance Director Bob Jay retired from his work for the city.
Drought concerns rose as rain was rare, even as parts of Iowa remained underwater. The concerns had faded by the end of the year.
A major fire destroyed a building in downtown Hedrick. There were no injuries, thanks in part to quick actions by neighbors who warned people in the block.
An Eldon man who had failed to return to the Ottumwa halfway house was arrested and charged with escape after reportedly pounding on a family’s door while hallucinating.
Elliott Oil acquired Bob Lancaster Oil Company in a merger of two longtime regional businesses.
Beth Howard, known as “the pie lady” returned to the American Gothic House in Eldon. Howard famously took up residence in the building and has written multiple books.
Cheryl Plank resigned from her role as Tenco’s CEO.
The Iowa Supreme Court heard arguments on whether the city’s records from the now-defunct RedSpeed camera car should be released to the public. The case remained unresolved at year’s end.
South Ottumwa Savings Bank merged with Peoples State Bank of Albia.
Barbara Pasa was found guilty of murder in the death of her husband, Tim, at their Centerville home.
Carson King, who shot to stardom after holding a sign asking for beer money during ESPN Gameday’s visit to Ames, was named the grand marshal of Ottumwa’s Oktoberfest parade.
The Legacy Foundation announced Market on Main was being put on the market. Plans call for its closure by year’s end.
The Oktoberfest chicken dinner kicked off a week of celebration in Ottumwa as fall arrived.
Candidates whose nomination petitions were challenged for lacking the signatures of people who collected supporters’ signatures were allowed to remain on the ballot for Ottumwa’s school board.