OTTUMWA — The weather finally warmed up in the second quarter of 2019 as a bitter winter lost its grip. Spring brought new opportunities and new challenges in southeast Iowa, as the region dealt with both man-made and natural obstacles. Here’s a look back at this past spring.
April
Trout returned to Ottumwa Park thanks to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The biannual visits aren’t new anymore, but remain a popular event with anglers hoping to catch a fish that isn’t usually available in southeast Iowa.
Registration opened for the second annual Canteen eating contest. The 2019 contest had additional buzz around it with the possibility a world champion might join the field.
The Cardinal school district announced it had reached an agreement to put a school resource officer in place.
It has been a long time since students walked the halls at Walsh High School, but the Class of 1967 still has strong memories. The group got permission to place a marker at the former site of the school, and hopes to expand on it in the future.
Teachers in Ottumwa rallied as the district negotiated a new contract with their union. There were widespread concerns that the district was preparing to move some items out of the contract and into the employee handbook, making them easier to change at a later date. While the discussions became heated on occasion, everyone was satisfied with the contract in the end.
Ottumwa students strutted their stuff at the 2019 Prom at Bridge View Center.
Spring storms arrived. There wasn’t much severe weather in 2019, but the first storms did herald what became a very wet season.
An organized group set fire to parts of Memorial Park in an event the city welcomed. Firefighters from the Ottumwa and Wapello County departments did a controlled burn as part of the city’s agreement with conservation officials to maintain the oak savannah landscape.
Peter Cottontail and his helpers visited Ottumwa several times as various groups held Easter egg hunts for area children.
The Ottumwa school district took a hard look at district meal prices. Ottumwa’s rate of students who receive free or reduced-cost meals is significantly higher than the national and state averages.
A young inventor showed off his creation to the man who inspired it. Charles Smith of Ottumwa created the “Benge Beacon” and named it after Deputy Fire Chief Cory Benge. The device marks where firefighters enter a structure, making it easier to quickly evacuate. Charles made the demonstration in advance of his trip to the national competition.
Vandalism at Mars Hill Church raised concerns. The log church was rebuilt after it was burned years ago, and any reports of damage these days still brings back those memories.
Volunteers put together a new landscape for areas in front of the Ottumwa Public Library. The project aimed at creating outdoor education spaces so visitors could see how native plants grow in sunny and shady areas.
The Des Moines River crept up to flood stage as rains continued. Flooding was a constant problem in Iowa through 2019, though southeast Iowa escaped in better shape than many other areas.
May
Officials at Lake Red Rock announced new flood procedures. The timing, as rain continued to fall, was coincidental.
The long-running Market Street Bridge reconstruction hit its final landmark as the city resolved an issue with having been overpaid by grants for some portions of the work.
Ottumwa’s airport began a major project, as the main runway was shut down. Over the course of the summer the runway was dug up and entirely rebuilt, as well as extended. Federal authorities allowed the airports’s secondary runway to remain in operation.
Southeast Iowans gathered to protest Alliant Energy’s attempt to raise rates yet again, this time by a massive percentage. The company eventually settled for a lower increase, but customer anger built as Alliant’s price hikes took bigger and bigger bites out of their wallets.
The contractor hired to demolish St. Joseph Hospital sued Blackbird Investments. The work had been idled since the previous summer, with no clear date for the work to resume. Residents voiced increasing concern as the site was left as a ruin.
Graduation season began as the Class of 2019 wrapped up their studies at high schools and colleges throughout the region.
Ottumwa officials held a groundbreaking for the streetscape project on East Main Street. The work continued through late December before shutting down for the winter. It will resume in 2020.
Word broke that the city funneled $500,000 to Blackbird from the Legacy Foundation. The deal raised concerns about the city’s seeming inability to get the company to make progress on the long-delayed housing development.
The American Gothic Performing Arts Festival set up shop in the former B’Nai Jacob Synagogue in Ottumwa. The festival’s officials celebrated having a permanent home as they promised to honor the former congregation. The synagogue closed after years of dwindling membership.
The Ottumwa Public Library announced summer pop-up libraries would again be a feature. The goal of the visits to Ottumwa neighborhoods is to bring the library to children who might not be able to get downtown to the main location during the summer months.
The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the Des Moines River in Ottumwa “until further notice.” Flooding in Ottumwa was not as serious as in some years, but no one knew when it would end.
Members of the Ottumwa school district’s facilities committee formally recommended a new elementary school be built on Ottumwa’s north side. The proposal prompted considerable resistance.
June
Joey Chestnut obliterated the record for most Canteens eaten in 10 minutes. Chestnut, who had visited Ottumwa for the Chamber’s home and garden show, followed that up with yet another win a month later at the Nathan’s Hot Dog championship.
Judge Arthur McGiverin died. The longtime Ottumwa resident was known to Iowans as a major figure in the state’s legal establishment and a former chief justice of the Iowa Supreme Court. Ottumwans knew him as Art.
The Professional Developers of Iowa announced they would hold their 2020 conference in Ottumwa. The organization is made up of economic development officials from around Iowa.
Principal Jeff Hendred made good on a promise to go down one of the water slides at the Beach in a suit if his students at Wilson Elementary School made their reading goals. It gave an all new meaning to the words “swim suit.”
Charles Smith’s “Benge Beacon” won the national competition at the Invention Convention.
Plans were put together for a southeast Iowa honor flight. The trips, originally aimed at giving World War II veterans a chance to see the memorial in Washington, D.C., have expanded to include veterans of the wars in Korea and Vietnam.
Cantril was hit by an EF3 tornado, which tied for the strongest tornado in Iowa for 2019.
Madison Langford was crowned as queen of the Wapello County Fair.
The Des Moines River finally began falling in Ottumwa. Other Iowa locations weren’t so lucky as flooding continued to be a problem for the state.
Officials warned of counterfeit bills circulating in Ottumwa.
The United Methodist Churches in Ottumwa formally merged into Grace United Methodist. The new congregation is planning to move into a permanent home in the coming year.
The Wapello County Historical Museum hosted a traveling exhibit on World War I to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the formal signing of the Treaty of Versailles.
Balloon pilots showed off their skills in the annual Ottumwa Pro Balloon Races.
Equestrians brought back the county’s 4-H Invitational Horse Show. The event had a good turnout and hopes are high for its future.