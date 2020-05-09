Tab4FileL.png

OTTUMWA — Saturday set a record, with overnight temperatures falling to 28 degrees. In doing so, the day became the second-latest freeze on record for the area.

The forecast low was 31 degrees, just barely enough to break the old mark. But the cold air was not uniform throughout the area.

The Wapello County Emergency Management Agency maintains weather stations in Agency, Blakesburg and at the law center in Ottumwa. Not all of those locations even hit freezing. Blakesburg recorded a low of 32 and the law center was a degree warmer.

The Agency station was the area’s warm spot, falling to only 35 degrees.

Rain may move in later Saturday, and temperatures are expected to remain below normal until late next week.

