OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Leadership Academy is helping the Ottumwa Family YMCA move into a post-pandemic era.
Members of the current class are partnering with the nonprofit to reassess what the community needs from the Y and how to create a sustainable operations model as the world moves beyond COVID-19.
“We need to know what our community needs. A Y is meant to be a reflection of its community and we are asking you to help us define that for Wapello County,” said Garrett Ross, YMCA CEO. “We are asking our friends and neighbors what you and your family need from the Ottumwa Family YMCA. Your feedback is important and meaningful to our community’s future and the direction of your YMCA.”
The OLA team, consisting of Himar Hernandez, Lisa Fritz, Michelle Russell-Graham and Mike Spieler, are asking for community input to help move the project forward. Those wishing to participate in a survey and visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ottumwafamilyymca.