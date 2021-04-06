OTTUMWA — A Horace Mann fifth-grader is hoping to help others find their inner strength with her artwork.
Finley Zuithoff, daughter of Craig and Becky Zuithoff, says she’s always been interested in art. It wanes at times, but the interest has always been there.
Recently, she decided enter a contest with Google, creating artwork for the search provider’s logo. The theme for the contest is “Inner Strength.”
“I just really like doing art, and I like doing it in different ways with having some purpose,” she said.
She started her piece by looking at the Google letters and coming up with ways to incorporate them with shapes of humans. She then went on to draw pictures of kids finding their inner strength in different ways.
“I really like drawing people, and it relates to the topic a lot,” Zuithoff said. “I just wanted to have a lot of different personalities and genders because everybody faces this stuff.”
She said she took to the theme, she said, because sometimes it takes a lot of inner strength just to believe in yourself.
“I spent a lot of time on this,” she said. While she didn’t work on the piece every day, she said it was an ongoing project for about a month and a half.
“I’ll hear back sometime late in April,” Zuithoff said of the contest entry. It’s a national contest, she said, and advancing to nationals would mean a scholarship. Winning nationals, she said, is an even larger scholarship plus money for her school for technology items. “This is pretty much the biggest one I’ve ever done,” she said of the competition.
“I hope it’s a reminder that it’s a hard thing to do but that everybody is strong enough to face this stuff and everybody goes through it,” she said.