OTTUMWA — Ann Youngman has been named the Gene Schultz Community Service Award winner for 2022.
The award, presented annually since 1993 by Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress, presented the award to Youngman Saturday during GOPIP's annual awards banquet. The award goes to "a person demonstrating exemplary commitment to the community in a voluntary capacity."
Youngman is an Ottumwa High School graduate and, for 38 years, was was a teacher in the Ottumwa Community School District. She grew up in the area while attending Horace Mann Elementary School, Washington Junior High School and eventually OHS. Many of the teachers Ann had made an impact on her because of their passion for teaching and their ability to reach out to students. This helped make Ann one of the most beloved teachers Ottumwa has as ever had.
Youngman also volunteers for Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress as she sits on committees for Lemonade Day, the golf outing, and Duck Races. She is also part of Rotary, Noon Kiwanis, the retired teacher’s union, The Club, Ottumwa Symphony Guild, and P.E.O. She also volunteers at Addington Place Senior Living.
Nominee Paul Katsion said of Youngman:
"Everywhere a volunteer is needed, Anne is there. The task is irrelevant also: Anne has hosted in formal eveningwear, helped hang banners, even helped set t-posts," he said. "Our last collaboration was Lemonade Day. With that opportunity, we went into about a dozen classrooms. Each of those schools recognized Anne immediately and greeted her as a dear friend. I count it a privilege to call Ann Youngman a friend and partner in the activities that promote the Ottumwa Community and encourage our residents to become more involved.”
Nominee Pastor Chris Child of Grace Church also held Youngman in high regard.
"More than anyone else I know; Ann is enthusiastic about Ottumwa. Every time I talk with her, I learn another reason to be proud of our town," he said. "On her own initiative, Ann seeks out opportunities to be informed about the various groups, individuals, and initiatives that are working to improve our community. Then, she goes the extra mile to tell people about it. When she hears someone speaking negatively about our town, she corrects false information and reminds people of the steps that have been taken in a positive direction.”
The Gene Schultz Award was created by friends Charlie Barnett and Dick Ramsayer with the blessing of Gene’s widow Rose and his late mother Marian and father Rich. The statue was created by Dick Dutton and handcrafted by artisan Bill Wuthrich. Nominations for the award are accepted by GOPIP every year between August and October.
