OTTUMWA — The Legacy Youth Alliance, a youth philanthropy program supported by the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation, has awarded a total of $10,000 to four local nonprofits that serve youth in Wapello County, focusing mainly on mental health.
"The LYA members are concerned about the mental health of their friends. Even young children are experiencing depression as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Amy Nossaman, grants program manager for the foundation. "We empower these kids to make decisions. Who knows better about what area youth need than the youth themselves?"
Each of the four nonprofits were awarded $2,500 for projects or programs that will have a direct effect on mental health of the participants. Those programs are:
• American Home Finding Association, for Corinthian House, an eight-bed residential treatment facility that provides for a safe, structured and stable living environment for children.
• Cardinal Before and After School Day Care Program, to expand the program and be able to offer more students a quality, affordable, safe environment before and after school.
• Latinas Latinos al Éxito Ottumwa, to support their "Reconnecting After COVID" mentoring program. High school al Éxito members will mentor middle school members by encouraging physical activity, assisting with homework, and supporting them socially and emotionally.
• YMCA of Ottumwa, to create a sensory friendly and safe, active space for youth in its day care.
The Legacy Youth Alliance offers two grant cycles per calendar year. The next competitive cycle opens Jan. 1. For more information on the program, visit the Legacy Youth Alliance page on the Legacy Foundation's website.