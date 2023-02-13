FAIRFIELD — Enjoy this nature twist on an egg hunt as participants look for deer antlers hidden in the park. This program will be held on Saturday, March 4 at 10 a.m. Participants should meet at the Jefferson County Park Camp Kyle Amphitheater. Pre-registration is required and spaces are limited. Antlers will be hiding off the trails with difficulty depending on the age group. Participants will be hiking off trails and should come dressed for the weather.
To register, please visit our website at JeffersonCountyConservation.com. For more information, please contact Brittney Tiller at Naturalist@JeffersonCountyConservation.com or call 472-4421.
