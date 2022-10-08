OTTUMWA — Maybe the best way to sum up Bryan Ziegler is that he wants to give Wapello County residents what they need.
Within reason, of course.
Ziegler, a Republican, is one of four candidates running for two seats on the board of supervisors. He is running because he wants to see progress for the county.
"There needs to be a spirit of cooperation, and if that's not the case, it takes leadership to bring people together to attain the common good," said Ziegler, the former director for small business development at Indian Hills Community College. "We as a county are sitting on a gold mine of opportunity, and that is the problem. We are just sitting."
One of the areas Ziegler feels strongly about is "how we're treating county employees." He said they're underpaid, but his conservative roots are not to raise taxes to bring salaries up to par. He wants to think outside the box.
"I see opportunities to manage that better, because we have some excellent, talented people. We're not paying them to stay here," he said. "When it comes to compensation, I'd rather overpay just a little bit and then manage to get results that are exceptional.
"I think it begins with wanting grant programs, and we need to seek out as many of those as we can. We can leverage our money that way," he said. "You always need to look at the data, but not let it make decisions for you. We really have to look at adjusting with the cost of living, but you have to really look for opportunities to make it happen."
He believes it's important to make sure county employees have the tools they need to do their jobs effectively, whether that's software or some other tool.
Ziegler also favors utilizing the county's bonding authority, provided it is used for the right reasons, like capital improvement projects. The county will be making its final payment on a bond next year.
"I don't want to get over-extended in debt. Nobody does. But that's another resource that we can use that we've rather ignored in the past," he said. "And so, if you're putting in a bridge that's going to last 80 years, it's going to cost you $2 million. A little bonding makes some sense."
Also from an economic development standpoint, Ziegler believes the U.S. 34/163 bypass is underserved. He said the county currently isn't using enough tools to drive growth outside Ottumwa's city limits.
"You don't want to get carried away, but some of those tools like TIF, and the Housing Finance Authority, exist for development," he said. "It's an investment that you're making. I can analyze something and look at it from an investment standpoint, and see if that's an investment that creates tax revenue back in the future.
"I would be an advocate for some business development, taxing refinancing and housing," he said. "When you build, that's new tax revenue."
Ziegler lives in the rural part of the county, and roads are also a topic of discussion. He has floated the idea of making the gravel roads asphalt, like they are in his native Illinois. The cost would be steep, but it's something he's willing to explore.
"All of our rural roads in Illinois were paved in 1962," he said. "You have issues here of dust, rain. I think there is some real mismanagement of the road system and it needs to be improved. I think the first step would be to do some research and see what the opportunities are."
Ziegler also favors an overpass on Quincy Avenue to go over the Canadian Pacific tracks, especially as the proposed CP-Kansas City Southern merger is expected to quadruple train traffic on that line.
From a governmental standpoint, he also wasn't opposed to the county going to a five-supervisor board, which has been floated about by Democratic challenger Connie Hammersley-Wilson.
"I'm not sure I'd want to push that right away. I think that's something I want to get into first before I could say, 'OK, now it's time to do that,'" he said. "But I'd be open-minded about it. I do think you could get a little better talented supervisors and the workload could be spread that way."
Ziegler finds it "incredible" the City of Ottumwa and the county don't have a better relationship, and looked at it from the supervisors' viewpoint.
"When you're supervising the citizens you serve, you're serving the whole population. If you're listening to citizens about what needs to be done, the citizens will tell the county and city the same thing," he said. "That's one thing I would like to see change drastically. I have a reputation for working with people. If both sides can negotiate and give a little bit, we'll have a good outcome for the citizens."
Ziegler is optimistic about his candidacy, given his business background, membership in the county's rural fire department for 34 years, and other endeavors, etc.
"I get aggravated when people sit on the sidelines and complain," he said. "I looked at what was going on, and decided it wasn't going the way I would like things to go. I'm running on the merits of who I am and what I can do."
