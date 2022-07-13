OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved the hire of Trent McKay as the zoning manager in the secondary roads department, and have completed the process of merging two positions together.
The supervisors decided to address potential retirements of secondary roads employees in the future by creating zoning manager and zoning assistant manager positions that were essentially interchangeable, with each being able to handle the responsibilities of both building inspection and zoning.
McKay's position will be more on the electrical side, but Kevin Creamer, who was hired as the zoning assistant last month, will focus more on the zoning side. More importantly, secondary roads will be fully staffed.
"There's still going to be a lot of training. (Trent) will have to do classes, I'm sure some testing. So there's definitely going to be a learning curve," supervisor Brian Morgan said. "But I think sometimes luck does play a role into it, and who's looking for a change in their life at the right time. I think with this hire, especially when you get someone with that background in something major like electrical and some building knowledge, I think it's going to be a good fit."
Supervisor Jerry Parker said the jobs are more than just jobs.
"We always look at our jobs, not as roads, not zoning," he said, "it's service to the public. And when we have a contractor comes in, and the building inspector is out, there could be a delay there. This helps eliminate that.
"It helps the roads department's opportunity to serve the public," Parker said. "And you rarely would get this kind of opportunity all at once, but with people leaving ..."
In any regard, when the supervisors discussed with outgoing personnel what the biggest challenge was facing the department, the answer was pretty unanimous.
"They said the paperwork is just a killer," Parker said, noting the county had already hired for a clerk to oversee paperwork and payroll.
Parker said the county will still look for an assistant engineer, but "we're just not totally sure what responsibilities he's going to have."
In other business:
• The supervisors announced they will contribute $1,000 out of their youth fund for the 9-year-old and 11-year-old Little League baseball teams competing at state tournaments soon. Each team will get $500 to address any expense shortfall they may encounter. The 11-year-old team plays in Sioux City, and it's not feasible for a back-and-forth trip.
"Every year I'm always thrilled to see, whether it's Little League or Babe Ruth or whatever, and the community pulls together," Morgan said. "Some years they've raised $15,000 or $20,000 in a short amount of time."
"Some of the families have said, 'We're not taking any of the donated money. We're going to pay for our kids' expenses to Sioux City and back,'" Parker said. "But just like in any situation, there are some families where that's a difficulty."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.