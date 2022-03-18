DES MOINES — The Ottumwa Education Association was awarded a spring $500 Community Outreach Grant from the Iowa State Education Association (ISEA) toward the purchase of T-shirts for the fifth grade Book Bowl.
The ISEA created Community Outreach Grants to collaborate and provide opportunities for community service or school projects.
“We know public education employees work hard building foundations for deeper relationships with students, families, and communities; ISEA’s Community Outreach Grants give ISEA members a boost for projects outside the scope of a workday,” ISEA President Mike Beranek said in a press release.
Members of the Ottumwa Education Association recognize that many students who work so hard to participate in the school district wide Book Bowl do not have the resources to purchase a T-shirt to represent their team. The Book Bowl is an annual event where students from each school compete in a trivia competition over books they have read. The event will be held on April 19 at Ottumwa High School.
“We are proud of how much our member’s care about the communities in which they live and work. Not only are they working with students and their families during the day, but they extend this concern beyond the walls of the school. The Iowa State Education Association wants to make sure we support these efforts across the state,” Beranek said.