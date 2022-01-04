OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa High School cheerleaders will be sponsoring the Ottumwa Junior Cheerleader Clinic for students in kindergarten through fifth grade later this month.
Students in kindergarten through second grade will have a clinic Jan. 24, while students in third through fifth grade will have a clinic Jan. 26. Both clinics will be from 3:45-5:15 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.
Students will learn a dance, cheer jumps and stunts to be performed during halftime of the girls varsity basketball game Jan. 28 against Des Moines North, and will need to meet at the Evans Middle School gymnasium entrance at 6:30 p.m. to warm up prior to the performance. Junior cheerleaders will be admitted into the game for free and are asked to sit with their parents after the performance.
For the clinic, students will need to wear shorts or comfortable long pants, shirts and tennis shoes to practice. Families are encouraged to use the Fourth Street entrance to the high school when taking their students to the clinics.
The clinic cost is $25, with checks made out to OHS Cheerleaders. Students should bring their shirt size and fee to the clinic.
For more information, contact Mia Calcaterra at mia.calcaterra@ottumwaschools.com.