PREP BASEBALL

Des Moines East at Ottumwa (DH), 5 p.m.

Seymour at Moravia, 5:30 p.m.

Murray at Moulton-Udell, 5:30 p.m.

Wapello at Pekin, 5:30 p.m.

Van Buren County at Burlington-Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.

Central Decatur at Davis County, 7 p.m.

Keota at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Des Moines East at Ottumwa (DH), 5 p.m.

Van Buren County at Holy Trinity, 5:30 p.m.

Cardinal at Sigourney, 6 p.m.

Wapello at Pekin, 7 p.m.

Albia at Chariton, 7:30 p.m.

Pella at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 7:30 p.m.

Burlington at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

Seymour at Moravia, 7:30 p.m.

Murray at Moulton-Udell, 7:30 p.m.

