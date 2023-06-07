PREP BASEBALL
Des Moines East at Ottumwa (DH), 5 p.m.
Seymour at Moravia, 5:30 p.m.
Murray at Moulton-Udell, 5:30 p.m.
Wapello at Pekin, 5:30 p.m.
Van Buren County at Burlington-Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.
Central Decatur at Davis County, 7 p.m.
Keota at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Des Moines East at Ottumwa (DH), 5 p.m.
Van Buren County at Holy Trinity, 5:30 p.m.
Cardinal at Sigourney, 6 p.m.
Wapello at Pekin, 7 p.m.
Albia at Chariton, 7:30 p.m.
Pella at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 7:30 p.m.
Burlington at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.
Seymour at Moravia, 7:30 p.m.
Murray at Moulton-Udell, 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.