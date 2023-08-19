With their thick muscular bodies, broad shoulders, stocky legs and short, wrinkly muzzles, the Bulldog is hard to mistake for any other breed. Kind but courageous, gentle yet dignified, the Bulldog is a universal symbol of tenacity, loyalty and strength.
It’s no wonder Ottumwa High School Coach George Yount was referred to have instilled “the Bulldog Spirit” in his athletes during the 1924 season. Yount began coaching football and men’s basketball during the 1921 season and was known as “the guiding star of athletics.”
“During the past season Coach Yount demonstrated his ability to develop fighting teams out of practically new material and to instill in his players a true ‘Bulldog Spirit,’” says the 1925 Argus, the first reference of the OHS Bulldog.
Nearly 100 years later, OHS students, staff and alumni continue to instill and live out the Bulldog Spirit wherever they go.
The rise of the Bulldog
It wasn’t long until the football team’s Bulldog Spirit quickly caught on throughout the student body. The “Howling Bull Dogs” was established in February 1925 to support athletics.
“‘It is a well established fact’ that the purpose of the Howling Bulldogs is to support all athletic activities, and to instill a spirit of loyalty and pep into the students of O.H.S.,” the 1926 Argus says. “Witness the red balloons at the Armistice Day Game, the red and white caps at the Basket Ball Games, the cowbells, and most of all, the noise. At the State tournament their unique plan of seating, and their support of the visiting teams was lauded from all over the State.”
The Howling Bulldogs had designated “yell leaders” and officers. The first group consisted of yell leaders Mildred Erland, Mildred Baum, Marguerite Stoessel, Don Holley, Gerald Beebe and John Kittredge, and officers Polly Kidd, Bob Lyma and Stoessel. Like the modern-day cheerleading squad, yell leaders had to try out for their positions.
“The year’s yell leaders have proved to be always enthusiastic, never afraid of work, never hopeless of winning a game until it is over, and then ready to show the visiting team that we were good losers,” says the 1926 Argus.
Yearbook editors continued to refer to the men’s football, basketball and track teams as the “Ottumwa Bulldogs” the “fighting Bulldogs” and the “racing Bulldogs” for the first time in the 1926 Argus.
‘Tear ‘em up you Bull Dogs’
While it did not completely replace the Ottumwa “O,” the Bulldog mascot first appeared on the uniforms of Head Football Coach Harry E. Wing and members of the “Leaders of Song and Yell” in 1928, which included Helen Ream, Gordon Traul and Virginia Seuchting.
The Leaders of Song and Yell replaced the Howling Bulldogs established just four years prior. From 1930 onward, this group of Bulldog Spirit leaders transformed from “pep leaders” to what is known as the modern-day cheerleader.
“One good deed deserves another and if the Yell Leaders can tear out their lungs, strain their backs, wave their arms and legs aloft, be on hand at every game and chapel (in order to put a little spirit in us, make us yell, encourage the team and back the Coaches), surely we can give them a ‘hand,’ our ‘loyalty,’ and our ‘voices,’” says the 1931 Argus.
The Bulldog also graced the uniforms of the tumbling team beginning in 1930 until it became a sporting event of OHS’ past some years later. It also consistently appeared on the men’s basketball uniforms throughout the 1930s and early 1940s.
In 1934, reference of the school’s mascot made its way into the junior class fight song, written by Cleveland Dayton. It was later used in the Pep Club and cheerleader fight songs beginning in 1936.
“Get in and fight, fight, fight for the Red and White. / Tear ‘em up you Bull Dogs, Tear ‘em up. / You must play the game with all your might, / and never, never give it up,” the 1934 Argus says.
Beginning in the late 1940s, sophomore athletic teams (known today as junior varsity) were affectionately referred to as “Bullpups” before they transitioned to the varsity team as fully-grown Bulldogs.
Today, preschoolers as young as 3-years-old are referred to as “bull puppies” in the classroom.
“We want them to know that they’re going to end up at OHS being a Bulldog and having that camaraderie with people all over the town, even if you’re only exposed to them in that building or in that atmosphere,” says Alair Gregory, a 2001 OHS graduate and high school history/social sciences teacher.
'You'll always be a Bulldog'
In 1946, editors of the Argus defined what it truly means to be a Bulldog for generations to come.
“Well known is the bull-dog for his adventurous spirit; likewise, the students of O.H.S do not always conform to a standard pattern, but dare to be original, and delight in contributing new ideas to the school,” it says. “It is with this determination that these ideas are carried out, another quality representative of the bulldog.”
Perhaps the most outstanding characteristic, it goes on to say, is a Bulldog’s tenacity.
“When he sets his jaws into something, he holds on; — O.H.S. dreams have become real through tenacious efforts of her students.”
And with tenacity comes pride. Throughout the years, thousands of OHS students have carried these attributes with them beyond their time in the district as clubs, the fight song, the student body and the Bulldog mascot have changed.
For David Eaton, a 1987 graduate and Ottumwa resident, his Bulldog pride remains strong nearly 30 years later. So much so that he became the principal of Douma Elementary.
“I am proud to have grown up as an Ottumwa Bulldog and now starting my 32nd year as an Ottumwa Bulldog educator,” he says.
Dr. Jeff Hendred, 1975 graduate, assistant principal of Evans Middle School and owner of Polar Express, will never forget the education he received as a Bulldog.
“In my era of being at OHS [from] 1972 [to] 1975, it meant being part of a well known, academic and sport contending community. We had excellent teachers who pushed us in all aspects of education,” he says.
Paula Paulos, a 2018 graduate who still calls Ottumwa home, was the Bulldog mascot her sophomore, junior and senior years. She instilled the Bulldog Spirit Coach Yount first did nearly 100 years ago at football and basketball games, wrestling meets, pep rallies and homecoming.
To this day, representing OHS as the Bulldog is one of her favorite parts of high school.
“I’ve always liked school, and I was always involved. I did choir, art club and other things, and I just loved being a Bulldog,” she says. “We were so prideful, and we loved our school. We loved all the activities we did, and it’s like a spiritual thing. You’ll always be a Bulldog.”
