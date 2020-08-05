It’s back-to-school month, and it’s going to be one like no other.
After covering the school board meeting Monday night — remotely, thanks to COVID-19 — the first thing I did was talk to Colin about having to wear masks. We did some online browsing, and he picked out a week’s worth of masks that he wanted. That way, at least, he might be at least a little bit more patient with wearing them.
He knows why people are wearing masks, and despite staying home most of the time since September, he has worn them when needed. They’ve been required in church, when he’s been getting a hair cut and on a couple of other errands. He’s not entirely comfortable with it, but hopefully he adjusts soon.
Logan, on the other hand, said he had plenty from work that he can use. He’s also quite used to wearing one from having to use them through his shifts working in the grocery store several times a week. Since he’s been doing his own laundry for a couple years now, I just make sure to remind him to wash them.
The focus has now turned to bedtime routines. Colin has been told his bedtime is going to get earlier by 30 minutes each week so he’s used to it by the time school gets here. Next week he’ll be returning to sleeping in his own room. He’s been spending most nights of spring/summer break as a guest in either our room or his brother’s room. I’ve been having a similar chat with Logan, telling him he needs to start working back to school hours over the next few weeks and making sure he makes it to his room rather than crashing out on the couch in front of the TV.
Next will come school supply shopping. It’s been pretty minimal for Logan since he entered high school, but I’ll still buy him some basics for his — gasp — senior year. Colin’s is usually a more traditional list, but I may change up how I do it. I look forward to roaming the aisles of brand-new notebooks and folders and other supplies each year, going back to when I was a kid. It might seem strange, but I love a stack of brand-new supplies. Maybe it’s because of the new beginning they represent.
Yesterday, as I was registering the boys for school, I started texting with Logan’s mom in Florida about the graduation date — fingers crossed social distancing will be a thing of the past come May — and senior photos. That’s a new one. As I was filling out his picture packet for school pictures last year, I realized it was the final time I’d be filling one out for him. Now, we have to pick a day or two and some places to go shoot some photos. He asked me if I would be willing to take them. I’ve done some of Colin’s before when he was younger, and of course, I shoot photos for work quite regularly, so this could work. And if it doesn’t, we can just do another shoot.
After more than five months of having the kids at home, it’s so weird to think they’ll soon be heading back to school. I know things will look different, but I think they’re ready to be back with their friends. I think they’re even getting bored of YouTube.
I’ll just have to add one thing to my mom’s traditional mantra she would always send us off to school with: “Have a good day, learn a lot, be careful, come straight home, wear your mask.”