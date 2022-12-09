At age 99, former Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Henry Kissinger is still giving tons of advice ranging from the Ukrainian tragedy to the Middle East, Latin America, China and Russia, etc. All of his life, he focused on international diplomacy, war and peace and global foreign policy in general. He served under Nixon and Ford and his career spanned many decades. He partook in ending the Vietnam War but did so with brutal Christmas bombing which elicited much criticism. It sort of anticipated Secretary of State Madeleine Albright's notion that if America engages in bombing it is moral because America is doing it.
Despite protest from some Nobel committee members he received the Nobel Peace Prize but later circumstances when Vietnam was lost prompted him to offer to return the prize. Well, Henry did the noble thing and donated the award money to charity.
Long ago, Henry, who is also known as "Big K," had heart surgery. According to him the doctors determined he did have a heart but it was in need of some repair. Given his current age, the procedure must have been highly successful.
Kissinger, who opened up relation with China, seemingly loved to exchange witty and philosophical observations with foreign leaders but was nevertheless, in spite of his polished and smooth image, accused of engaging in unwarranted, undemocratic actions in Latin America which left nasty, if not brutal, results in Chile, Argentina, etc..
Big K practiced "Realpolitik", i.e. realism in politics, a notion which originated from Chinese, Indian, Greek and Machiavellian roots and was modernized by Bismarck's policy. This added to the fact that few globally known diplomats are simultaneously intensely revered and intensely faulted as Kissinger. He advocated quite admirably and correctly “detente,” an easing of the costly and seemingly never ending Cold War but he also proposed to Russia a very strange offer of a co-control over all of Europe between the U.S. and Russia and faulted Germany for presumably cultivating pacifism as a new form of nationalism.
Henry was born in Germany and immigrated at age 15, studied history and international diplomacy and published extensively in that field. In the early '70s he was briefly changing jobs and that prompted this writer at that time to have some fun on the assumption that the world has never suffered from an oversupply of humor.
This writer was also born in Germany and also immigrated at age 15 and also studied and published diplomatic history. He, too, was seeking a job and thus placed, with some humor, a little ad without his name in William Buckley's “National Review” stating his paralleling background to Big K and seeking employment. Oddly enough he got some responses: one of them asked if he was by any chance the same person as a prominent diplomat who is changing employment. Another response offered a job in New York doing abstracting translation work. The offer was declined.
Ever since the Ukrainian crisis started, Henry has in a most admirable way offered cogent, valid and solid advice to resolve the issue to everyone’s benefit, yet few listened. Henry, the advice of the elderly, as we all know, is all too often disregarded by the young who usually suffer the consequences for not listening to their elders. This holds true of family affairs as it does of global international politics.
Henry, this writer wishes you early on a Happy 100th Birthday but it comes with a philosophical/historical observation: Years ago a study concluded that the best and correct predictions for the last 500 years were achieved not by top advisors to top pols but by scholars who worked in near total obscurity. Henry, ponder this fact.
Henry, as historians we both know that irony is very concrete in history and that it characterizes many events. The tragic and sad fact remains that during your long service to our country, its living standard continued a never ending relative decline and that, no doubt, will be evaluated by future historians as one of the top crucial events of our time. This problem which affects all Americans should have been much more the focus of all activities in the State Department and in D.C. in general. Among other elements it would have reduced the tens of trillions spent on futile wars which should have and could have been used for domestic improvement such as reducing rundown homes and sustaining infrastructure, etc. A 30 year-long U.S. economic miracle would have impressed the globe and benefited us much more than any diplomatic efforts however beneficial they may have been now and then.
