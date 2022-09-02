Before the Affordable Care Act became law, my family – and thousands of others in Iowa – received a letter from Aetna notifying us that we would no longer be able to receive healthcare from the company.
It was the third such letter in nearly four years, and I had to scramble to find a plan my family could afford while the end of our coverage date was nearing.
To this day, I still hear stories of families leaving their small businesses because they can’t get the health insurance they need and it’s absolutely heartbreaking.
I also hear from Iowans who can’t afford their prescription drug prices – including insulin – every day. Folks are foregoing their life-saving drugs or are being forced to take drastic measures to cut other monthly expenses to afford their medications.
It’s unacceptable that Iowa ranks dead last for state psychiatric beds per capita, and I know it’s particularly hard to find beds in rural Iowa and mental health help for our children.
I believe every American should have access to affordable, high-quality healthcare and shouldn’t have to go to extreme measures to find care or be able to afford their prescriptions.
That’s why I was happy to vote this month with my colleagues in the House to allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices for the first time ever, cap insulin prices for Medicare beneficiaries at $35 a month and extend the enhanced ACA premium tax credit subsidies through 2025 – which are currently saving 67,000 Iowans an average of $800 in premiums annually.
It also caps annual out-of-pocket Medicare Part D drug costs at $2,000, saving more than 20,000 Iowans an average of $1,000 per year.
In Congress, I serve on the Healthcare Task Force, which has increased access to quality affordable healthcare by voting for legislation to lower the costs of prescription drugs by getting cheaper, safe generics on the market and limiting the amount pharmaceutical companies can charge for life-saving drugs.
The Task Force has maintained protections for individuals with pre-existing conditions and supported bills that will increase access to mental healthcare, treatment for diabetes, treatment to combat the obesity epidemic, dental care and child healthcare.
I’ve also been successful at preserving telehealth options that became popular during the pandemic, so Iowans can continue to seek advice from their doctor from the comfort of their own homes.
Telehealth options cut down the necessity for face-to-face visits with health care providers, so Iowans are saving time on traveling to and from appointments and makes it easier for Iowans who may lack regular access to transportation to meet with their doctors.
I know it’s particularly helped the folks who live in rural areas – who are sometimes hours away from the nearest hospital. For them, telehealth options have transformed what used to be a day-long visit to their doctor’s office into a meeting that now only takes a few minutes.
While these are all initiatives I have fought for, I still have work to do. I believe no Iowan should be paying more than $35 a month for insulin and that pharmaceutical companies need to stop price gouging.
I also have more work to do to make sure those telehealth options are permanent.
I’m looking forward to continuing my fight for Iowans in Congress, which is why you will see my name on the ballot on November 8.
