Last year on this page, Courier newsroom staff member were asked to share their memories of Sept. 11, 2001. We all wrote about it and sent it to the editor to be put together in one piece. Snippets of each staff member’s recollections were shared on the Viewpoints page on the anniversary of the tragedy. Heres the full version of what I wrote:
The Sept. 11 attacks reflect my transition into adulthood. It’s a specific moment, for me, that separates my youth from a more mature reality. I was a freshman in college, about three weeks into my first semester at the University of Iowa. For several years, I had wanted to spread my wings and flee my small hometown about five hours away. That changed the morning of Sept. 11.
I didn’t have any classes until the afternoon on Tuesdays, so I was sleeping in in my dorm room at the University of Iowa. First, our room phone rang. Then my roommate’s cellphone. Then the dorm phone. Then her cellphone again. She answered this time, and after listening for a bit, she hung up the phone and said, in a voice of disbelief, “We’re under attack.”
As someone who was in high school during Columbine, I took that to mean the campus was under attack, but obviously I was mistaken. We shook our sleep off and made our way across the hall. Many students from the dorm floor gathered in front of TVs that were available — many didn’t have cable — and watched the coverage. We were glued there for most of the day. There was silence and utter disbelief from everyone as the towers fell, too shocked even for tears. I’ll never forget watching as people decided to jump out the windows of the buildings rather than remain trapped. Just thinking of it gives me chills to this day.
I attended my math class that afternoon. We didn’t have a lesson. We all just sat, stunned, and those who wished to share their thoughts did. After class, it was a return to the TV to see what was happening, what the latest developments were.
Several students signed up to donate blood in the aftermath. American flags were everywhere. Patriotism had returned in full force.
As for me, I just wanted to go home and be a child again.
- - -
To this day, I still feel the same emotions when watching anniversary coverage of the attacks. The sadness of so many innocent lives lost continues to haunt me. But what brought me hope in that time was seeing the way Americans came together to help each other and form a unified force. Let’s not only never forget the victims of the tragedy. Let’s also never forget the unity America felt in that moment and seek to find it again.