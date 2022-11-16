Mamie Till came along at the right time in American history.
During the 1950s, in an era when many Americans were blind to the grotesque toll of racial hatred, this courageous Illinois mother stepped forward and opened America’s eyes.
What people saw outraged them — the mutilated body of her 14-year-old son, Emmett, lying in an open casket, his horribly disfigured face bearing little resemblance to anything human. An ear was severed. An eye was missing. His teeth were gone. He had been wrapped in barbed wire, and his head was swollen like some deformed pumpkin.
The black teenager had been kidnapped and killed for whistling at a white woman who was working in a tiny grocery store in Money, Miss., in August 1955.
Mamie Till had allowed her only child to travel from Chicago to visit relatives on his great-uncle’s cotton farm in rural Mississippi.
I was in Illinois a week ago for a family get-together. We were 20 miles and 67 years removed from where the Till family lived and where Emmett’s funeral on the south side of Chicago attracted thousands of mourners.
During our trip to Illinois, there was time to reflect on the pivotal role Mamie Till’s decision played in U.S. history. We watched the new “Till” movie in a busy theater. We heard sobs and moaning around the theater at key moments in the powerful film.
I found myself wondering whether another mother might someday show similar courage the way Mamie Till did and decide to make public the graphic photographs of her child lying in a casket after being gunned down in one of the all-too-common school shootings.
Might such a mother decide that is a way to ensure her son or daughter will never be forgotten — by galvanizing public action toward senseless gun violence carried out in the name of Second Amendment rights?
David Boardman, a dean at Temple University in Philadelphia, told the Los Angeles Times after the massacre in May of 19 children at a school in Uvalde, Texas: “I can’t imagine that most Americans would look at a photograph of the damage that an assault weapon does to a child’s body and then not be horrified.”
Boardman said there is too much distance between “the horrendous reality” of gun violence and what the public sees when they are only shown photographs of the children’s smiling faces before their deaths and watch interviews of friends and relatives talking about their wonderful memories of the kids.
The victims of racial violence back in Emmett Till’s time often were invisible beyond their own families and their circle of friends. The news moved on to other events, but the families of victims rarely were able to move on.
Emmett Till’s was not the only racially motivated murder in Mississippi that summer in 1955. The Institute for Southern Studies notes that on May 7, 1955, the Rev. George Lee, the first black to register to vote since Reconstruction in Humphreys County, Miss., was shot to death for refusing to remove his name from the voter rolls. On Aug. 13, two weeks before Emmett’s murder, World War I veteran Lamar Smith was shot dead in front of the courthouse in Lincoln County, Miss., for encouraging other blacks to sign up to vote.
Might another mother be able to break America out of its business-as-usual approach to the aftermath of mass murders? Might another mother act the way Mamie Till did when she said, “I wanted the world to see what they did to my boy.”
FOOTNOTE: There is an Iowa angle of sorts to the Emmett Till tragedy. Four months after two white men were found not guilty of his murder, Look magazine published the men’s account of how they had taken Till from his great-uncle’s home, beaten him with a gun, shot him and then thrown his weighted-down body into the nearby Tallahatchie River.
The men were Roy Bryant, the husband of the store clerk Till whistled at, and the husband’s half -brother, J.W. Milam.
Look was a biweekly news magazine founded in Des Moines and published by brothers Gardner and John Cowles, longtime owners of The Des Moines Register. The magazine folded in 1971.
